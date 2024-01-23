AN ORIGAMI-INFLUENCED design proposal for a medical facility for abused women and children recently nabbed the grand prize at the prestigious 20th Estilo De Vida (EDV) competition.

Folding Spaces is the title of the proposed design concept for the medical facility by Donna Angelique Bihasa, a De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Interior Design student. It was inspired by the Japanese art of traditional paper folding.

“Similarly, in rehabilitation, every small step, every moment of progress, contributes to the transformation of the individual’s well-being. It is not a procedure that can be rushed, just as you cannot fast-track the creation of a beautiful piece,” Ms. Bihasa said.

Ms. Bihasa used soft and warm neutral colors for the facility to impart a calm atmosphere.

EDV is an annual interschool competition established by businessman Jorge Consunji, and serves as a platform for college students to showcase their talents to industry professionals, contractors, and practitioners.

It challenged students to create multifunctional and efficient environments for a 28.8-square-meter (sq.m.) container van clinic and 24.5-sq.m. healthcare infirmary, which will be used as protection units for abuse survivors on their path to recovery.

Ms. Bihasa received a P150,000 cash prize for submitting the winning entry.

Carl Valdez from the University of the Philippines was named the first runner-up, while Clarisse Abrera from the Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology was the second runner-up.

The top 3 winning works will be donated to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, National Children’s Hospital, and Ospital ng Makati for their renovation projects.