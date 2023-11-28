By Miguel Hanz L. Antivola, Reporter

SUPPORTING the recycling value chain in the Philippines takes a whole village, given the lack of infrastructure for sustainable practices.

Collaborations are needed for the country to harness its potential for a circular economy of used beverage cartons (UBCs), Catherine Chua, sustainability manager at processing and packaging solutions firm Tetra Pak Philippines, said in an e-mail interview with BusinessWorld.

“To make this efficient, it is essential for all stakeholders to participate in the process,” she said.

“These stakeholders include consumers who separate materials at the source, individuals responsible for collection and sorting, and those who promote sustainability and recycling with their respective areas,” she added.

A report from the United Nations Environment Programme showed the recycling rates in the Philippines is only 20-33% for paper, 23-42% for plastic, and 30-70% for aluminum — all of which make up UBCs.

“Regional waste management schemes, such as intermunicipal cooperation and public-private partnerships, are amongst the effective measures,” the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia said in an article last year on increasing recycling rates.

Tetra Pak has partnered with Del Monte Foundation for the Cartons for Communities program where private organizations, local government units (LGUs), schools, private communities, and junk shops can work together to foster environmental and community stewardship in the country.

The initiative covers the implementation of carton collection and recycling programs, development of recycling facilities and technologies, public awareness campaigns, and UBC donations, Ms. Chua noted.

Recycled UBCs are transformed into Poly AI boards and kraft paper products for household items like tables and chairs, she added.

“[It] seeks to raise awareness among Filipinos about the importance of carton recycling, expand collection infrastructure, reduce the environmental impact of carton waste, inspire businesses to adopt sustainable practices, and promote a circular economy for cartons in the Philippines,” Ms. Chua said.

The Cartons for Communities initiative employs a top-down engagement strategy to further its cause, she noted.

This involves working closely with the administrations of schools and private communities to provide information and education communication materials. Specialized collection bins are also placed in designated areas, with competitions and incentive programs running to encourage participation.

For LGUs, it conducts field visits and discusses feasibly integrating UBCs into its existing waste management system.

Junk shops are also incentivized, with a network being built to ensure UBC profitability and identify opportunities for greater operational efficiency.

To reduce the environmental footprint of its packages, Tetra Pak has used wood fibers, sugarcane, and recycled polymers.

“We are testing a fiber-based barrier as a replacement for the aluminum foil layer in our aseptic packages,” Ms. Chua said on the company’s food-safe packages.

“Initial test results indicate that packages with this type of barrier have the potential to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional aseptic cartons,” she added on pushing for carbon-neutral production and distribution.

Beyond environmental responsibility, Ms. Chua noted Tetra Pak also working toward economic feasibility through affordable packaging solutions for brand owners.