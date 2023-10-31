APPLEONE GROUP signed an agreement with Marriott International to bring JW Marriott Residences to Panglao Island, Bohol.

The JW Marriott Residences Panglao Island targets homebuyers who want an “ultra-premium lifestyle paired with exceptional service and well-being experiences.”

The property will be located on seven-hectare site offering views of Maribojoc Bay.

Designed by the award-winning Architect Blink Design Group, the JW Marriott Residences will feature approximately 70 units, ranging from one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and villas. It will have private amenities, including a pool and lounge.

In June, AppleOne and Marriott signed the management agreement for JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort & Spa, which will be co-located to The Residences. It is set to be the first luxury hotel in Panglao Island.

“AppleOne Group is honored to announce our strategic agreements with Marriott International to introduce the JW Marriott Residences brand to the Philippines. The development is poised to offer a unique lifestyle that combines modern luxury and the sophisticated spirit of the JW Marriott brand,” AppleOne CEO Ray Manigsaca said in a statement.

Mr. Manigsaca said the project shows the company’s commitment to creating “distinctive living spaces that exemplify the highest standards of luxury and sophistication.”

In a statement, Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado welcomed the new development which is expected to attract more tourists to the island.

“This will also create new opportunities for the Boholano people as new jobs will be generated. Its economic impact will undoubtedly be felt as our tourism industry rebounds from the pandemic once again,” Mr. Aumentado said.

Shawn Hill, chief development officer for Marriott International – Asia-Pacific (excluding China), said the company is excited to introduce the JW Marriott brand to the country.

“The Philippines is a captivating destination, characterized by its natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and the genuine warmth of Filipino hospitality,” he said.