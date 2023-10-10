METRO PACIFIC Investments Foundation (MPIF) recently teamed up with the municipality of Mabini, Batangas to support the conservation and protection of the coastal and marine environment.

MPIF has pledged to allocate P1.5 million over a span of three years. This would fund training, allowances, uniforms, equipment, and logistical support for Shore It Up (SIU), the flagship corporate social responsibility project of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

SIU also inaugurated the Coastal Resource Management Office in Mabini. This facility will support the management and preservation of coastal resources, and serve as a focal point for community engagement and awareness.

“This partnership is another representation of our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and community development. We believe that together, we can make a positive impact on the coastal and marine ecosystem of Mabini, Batangas, and contribute to a brighter future for our oceans,” MPIF President Melody del Rosario said in a statement.

