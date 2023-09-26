DMCI Homes is set to launch the residential phase of its new leisure project in San Juan, Batangas.

This after the company said reservation sales for Solmera Coast have reached P5.6 billion since it was launched in August.

In a statement, DMCI Homes said 93% of Solmera Coast’s launched inventory of around 800 condotel units have already been reserved as of Sept. 15.

Unit sizes range from 34 to 91.5 square meters (sq.m.). Prices for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units are between P7.1 million and P17 million.

The condotel units are spread across three mid-rise buildings, Matahari, Kartika, and Bumi, which are scheduled for occupancy in February 2027, May 2027, and August 2027, respectively.

DMCI Homes Vice-President for Project Development Dennis Yap said the company is planning to offer residential units in the last two buildings, Nusa and Asri.

“In light of the outstanding sales performance of the condotel units, we’re excited to unveil the next buildings of Solmera Coast. The residential units, located in the Nusa and Asri buildings, will provide a unique beach park living experience for those seeking a beach park lifestyle,” Mr. Yap said.

Solmera Coast is the flagship project of DMCI Homes under its leisure brand, DMCI Homes Leisure Residences.

It has a unique beachfront location, and also offers five swimming pools, a game area, a gym, two restaurants, and a convention center. — Cathy Rose A. Garcia