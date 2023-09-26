SM Development Corp. (SMDC) and RLC Residences nabbed the multiple honors at the recently held Dot Property Philippines Awards.

SMDC received eight honors, including Developer of The Year 2023.

RLC Residences collected eight awards, including Best Developer Metro Manila and Best Developer Cebu. Its premium project Le Pont Residences in Bridgetowne Destination Estate received The Philippines People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year.

Brittany Corp. received the award for Best Developer Luzon, while Pueblo de Panay was named Best Developer Visayas.

“There is genuine excitement around the Philippine real estate market. The Dot Property Group platform has seen a significant year-on-year rise in search for property within the Philippines from both domestic and overseas property seekers,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Group Director, Events and International Markets, said in a statement.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Developer of The Year 2023 – SM Development Corp. (SMDC)

The Philippines People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2022 – Le Pont Residences from RLC Residences

Dot Property Philippines Awards 2022 developer winners:

Best Developer Metro Manila – RLC Residences

Best Developer Luzon – Brittany Corp.

Best Developer Cebu – RLC Residences

Best Developer Visayas – Pueblo de Panay

Dot Property Philippines Awards 2023 project winners:

Best Starter Home Condominium – Amaia Steps Alabang from Amaia Land Corp.

Best Affordable condominium Development – Zeal Residences from SMDC

Best Mid Range Condominium Development – Primeworld District from Primeworld Land Holdings, Inc.

Best Loft Type Condominium Development – My Enso Lofts from PH1 World Developers, Inc.

Best Luxury Condominium Development – Le Pont Residences from RLC Residences

Best Smart Home Condominium Development – SYNC from RLC Residences

Best Lifestyle Condominium Development – Sands Residences from SMDC

Best High End Lifestyle Condominium Development – Mantawi Residences from RLC Residences

Best Affordable Housing Development – PHirst Park Homes Batulao from PHirst Park Homes, Inc.

Best Township Development – Provence by Vista Estates from Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc.

Best Mixed Use Development (Office and Modern Residential Development) – Ice Tower from SMDC

Best Smart Urban Community – Sierra Valley Gardens from RLC Residences

Dot Property Philippines Awards 2023 investment winners:

Best Investment Property Metro Manila – Park One from Golden Topper

Best Investment Property North Luzon – Primeworld Enclave from Primeworld Land Holdings

Best Investment Property South Luzon – Hope Residences from SMDC

Best Investment Property Central Luzon – Joy Residences from SMDC

Best Investment Property Bohol – Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 from Primary Homes, Inc.

Best Investment Property Cebu – City Clou from Golden Topper

Dot Property Philippines Awards 2023 design winners:

Best Condominium Architectural Design – Mint Residences from SMDC

Best Condominium Landscape Design – Leaf Residences from SMDC

Special Recognition Award for Innovation – RLC Residences

Philippines’ Best Real Estate Agencies 2023:

Pinnacle Real Estate Consulting Services, Inc.

Luxe Realty and Development Corp.

Palawan Real Property PRP Real Estate Development, Inc.

88 Victorious Real Estate Consultancy Services, Inc.

Philippines’ Best Property Management Company – Kondo Ko Property Management