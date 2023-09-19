RLC RESIDENCES is developing the second phase of Woodsville Crest in Parañaque City.

The new Woodsville Crest building, Olive, will rise within the Woodsville Complex in Merville.

“With the current lifestyle of our home seekers, we found out that they are also on the lookout for a home that they can call their sanctuary. That’s why we designed Woodsville Crest with this as the priority — from unit offerings and its deliverables down to the amenities and the features of the whole property,” said Karen Cesario, RLC Residences senior director, head of marketing, and chief integration officer.

Woodsville Crest offers smart and sustainable features and nature-inspired amenities. It offers units ranging from studio to executive two-bedroom units, featuring a rustic and contemporary design.

Units’ features include a smart lock accessible via PIN, mobile app, fingerprint, and mechanical key; audio-video intercom directly connected to the reception area to screen guests before they come up the unit, and smart lights that can be controlled using the panel or via a phone app.

Each unit comes with a dedicated drying area for laundry while some units have a balcony with shadings.

Amenities include an outdoor pool, picnic groves, a pet park and play areas. It will also have a solar-powered e-charging parking station for electric vehicles and bike parking slots for residents.

Woodsville Crest will also have solar-powered street and garden lamps, as well as rainwater harvesting system to be used for landscape irrigation.

“There are a lot of features to look forward to in Woodsville Crest. And truly, we thank our customers and home seekers for inspiring us to design this property. We can’t wait to welcome them home so they can enjoy the life that awaits them in their oasis South of Metro,” Ms. Cesario said.

Woodsville Crest has direct access to West Service Road and Edison Avenue, making Makati and Bonifacio Global City easily accessible. — Cathy Rose A. Garcia