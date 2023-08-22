MCDONALD’s Philippines is aiming to end the year with a total of 130 Green & Good stores, from the current 25.

“With more than 700 stores nationwide, McDonald’s Philippines carries a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. We will continue to find solutions to make our operations more efficient and better for the planet. With the results of our Green & Good initiatives so far, we believe that it is possible to grow sustainably. Our stakeholders can look forward to enjoying more McDonald’s stores that are Green & Good in the future,” Kenneth S. Yang, McDonald’s Philippines president and CEO, said in a statement.

The first Green & Good store is the McDonald’s branch along UN Del Pilar Avenue in Manila City which opened in 2020.

There are 25 Green & Good stores with solar-powered rooftops are able to save a total of 546,000 kWh, which McDonald’s said cuts its electricity consumption by as much as 36% versus stores that do not use solar power.

With its first six flagship Green & Good stores, McDonald’s said it was able to realize an annual reduction of 52,500 kg of carbon dioxide (CO2e) and 102,000 (H2O) liters of water reduction for each store.

McDonald’s also uses rainwater harvesting tanks collecting run-off to decrease water consumption, as well as inverter air-conditioning technology, LED lights and photo and motion sensors inside its stores.

McDonald’s said it now uses 60% paper- or fiber-based packaging and strawless lids for cold beverages, which have reduced plastic waste by 273 metric tons.

McDonald’s stores also have Bike and Dine areas, and have e-charging stations for two-wheeled electric vehicles.