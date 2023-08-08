DMCI HOMES recently donated a 2000 kilonewton (kN) universal testing machine to the Construction Materials and Structures Laboratory (CoMSLab) of the University of the Philippines Institute of Civil Engineering (UP ICE).

The company also turned over laptop computers and laboratory furniture, as part of its long-standing partnership with UP ICE.

DMCI Homes President Alfredo Austria emphasized the importance of research in the construction industry.

“Research is very important for innovations, and in companies like DMCI Homes, we always do a lot of innovations for us to be of service to the community around us and to be able to create value for our customers,” he said in a statement.

Nathaniel Diola, UP ICE deputy director for planning development and finance, said the 2000 kN universal testing machine will replace an old equipment in the CoMSLab that dates back to the 1950s.

“We want a machine that can be used for research, that can be controlled through computers so we can have accurate and precise assessments,” Mr. Diola said.

The DMCI Group of Companies has made donations to UP ICE throughout the years, which include professorial chairs, lecture rooms, computational laboratory, canteen, and the 260-seat David M. Consunji Theater.