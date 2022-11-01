THE country’s first “naked-eye” 3D-LED screen was unveiled in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) last week.

The BGC digital billboard, which covers 400 square meters of multimedia display in One Bonifacio High Street, is the Philippines’ version of iconic screens in New York City’s Times Square and Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing.

“The sensory impact of the BGC digital billboard is expected to engage audiences, transforming them into story-telling participants rather than mere spectators,” Alfie Reyes, Fort Bonifacio Development Corporation chief operating officer, said in a statement.

BGC’s naked-eye 3D-LED screen shows off the latest trend in graphic design and visual arts called anamorphosis. Anamorphic illusion technology combines LED screen and distortion perspective art using advanced display technology and sharp pixels to provide a realistic feel.

“Considering that BGC is known as the home of flagship global and local brands, from culinary delights to the arts, fashion, and lifestyle options, BGC’s anamorphic display promises stories well told and experiences heightened,” Mr. Reyes said.

Disney, Netflix, Globe, Food Panda, and Maya were among the first set of advertisers on BGC’s digital billboard.