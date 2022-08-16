Corporate occupiers flocking to new office buildings in Alabang

TRADITIONAL corporate occupiers are now filling up recently completed buildings, such as the 12-storey 1210 Acacia at the Madrigal Business Park in Alabang, Muntinlupa.

Phillip Añonuevo, Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC) executive director for commercial leasing, said the Alabang area is preferred by companies with manufacturing facilities or business activity in Laguna and Batangas, especially since the opening of new and upgraded expressways.

Buildings such as 1210 Acacia offer lower densities than the office towers of Makati and Bonifacio Global City.

“This means more exclusivity for its occupants, shorter waiting time in elevators, more personalized building management services and other benefits,” Miguel Manipol, LPC director for commercial leasing, said.

The location of 1210 Acacia Alabang was said to be a key consideration for Amaia Land, which has taken up 70% of the building’s floor area. Amaia is a subsidiary of Ayala Land, Inc.

“It matters to global clients that a supplier’s employees are cared for and have loyalty to the firm. Seeing well-designed work areas in suppliers’ offices drive home a firm’s concern for its work force,” Mr. Manipol said.

The penthouse floors of 1210 Acacia have typical floor plates of 1,092 square meters, which are suited for “showcase offices.”