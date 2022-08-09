THE Araneta Group is planning to launch the Gateway Mall expansion in December, and the ibis Styles Hotel by early 2023.

In a statement, the Araneta Group said the P5-billion Gateway Mall 2 will have 190,000 square meters (sq.m.) over eleven levels offering new choices for shopping, dining, entertainment, and leisure.

“Gateway Mall 2 promises to be like no other mall in the world. This is the latest in our ongoing efforts to keep providing more memorable firsts in the City of Firsts,” Lorna Fabian, vice-president for leasing of the Araneta Group, said.

Gateway Mall 2 will have over 500 retail outlets, 100 dining options, a 500-seat church on the roof deck, a 3,700 sq.m. supermarket, and a 700 sq.m. Atrium.

The public will also be able to access the Smart Araneta Coliseum through doorways located inside Gateway Mall 2.

Adjacent to Gateway Mall 2, the ibis Styles Hotel is scheduled to open by early 2023.

The P2-billion hotel is the first under the ibis Styles brand in the Philippines. It will be operated by the international hospitality brand AccorHotels, the same company that manages Novotel Manila Araneta City.

The hotel will have 300 guest rooms and six function rooms for meetings and conferences, as well as roof deck with an overhanging swimming pool and a bar.

Gateway Mall 2 and ibis Styles Hotel will complete the 400,000 sq.m. mixed-use Gateway Square superblock, which includes the Gateway Mall, Gateway Office, Gateway Tower, Novotel Manila, the Smart Araneta Coliseum, and the Parking Garage South Building.

The superblock will have a total of 18 cinemas with VIP lounges, and over 3,000 parking spaces.

“These new properties revitalize the integrated Gateway Square — a development that offers opportunities for an experience where you can personalize yourself in a thoroughly modern and contemporary environment,” Ms. Fabian said.