ROBINSONS Land Corp.’s (RLC) Bridgetowne Destination Estate will be hosting two international obstacle sports events in August.

Ninja World Cup No. 1 by World Obstacle and New Fifth Discipline Test Event (Obstacle Discipline) by the International Modern Pentathlon Union will be held on Aug. 6 and 7 at the Bridgetowne Central Park.

“Bridgetowne’s expansive spaces and roads make it conducive to outdoor sports such as Obstacle Course Races (OCR) — there is plenty of space to set-up the obstacles, biking, running and more, making it a great and safe place for families, young and old alike, if they’re looking for active fun, sports and adventure,” Loise Albert Montes, senior development director for Bridgetowne, said in a statement.

Bridgetowne is a 32-hectare masterplanned destination estate being developed by Robinsons Land Corp. The estate will feature a mix of retail, commercial, offices, hospitality and residential developments.

Bridgetowne will soon unveil the 20-storey-high public art installation dubbed as “The Victor,” designed by Filipino-American visual artist Jefre Manuel Figueras. It will be installed next to the project’s 200-meter bridge connecting Quezon City and Pasig City.