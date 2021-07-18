THE PHILIPPINE Ports Authority (PPA) is seeking bidders for the expansion of Abra de Ilog Port in Occidental Mindoro and San Andres Port in Quezon.

The Abra de Ilog Port Expansion Project has an approved budget of P523.06 million, according to PPA’s invitation to bid.

The PPA wants the project completed within 660 days from the receipt by the successful bidder of the notice to proceed.

The agency said the auction format will be open competitive bidding using non-discretionary “pass/fail” criteria.

The PPA’s bids and awards committee will conduct a pre-bid conference on July 21.

It said the committee secretariat must receive the bids on or before Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the San Andres Port Expansion Project has an approved budget of P183.25 million. It is targeted for completion within 450 calendar days from the receipt by the successful bidder of the notice to proceed.

The format will also be open competitive bidding using a non-discretionary “pass/fail” criteria.

A pre-bid conference will be conducted on July 21.

The PPA’s bids and awards secretariat must receive the bids on or before Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.

The PPA completed 27 port projects last year, accelerating infrastructure projects during the pandemic.

The PPA expects passenger volume of around 25 million-27 million between 2021 and 2023, way below the pre-pandemic traffic levels of nearly 84 million passengers annually. — Arjay L. Balinbin