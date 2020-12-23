Police IAS vows swift resolution of case vs cop in Tarlac shooting

THE INTERNAL Affairs Service (IAS) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed swift action against the policeman who shot dead his neighbors, a mother and her son, in Paniqui, Tarlac on Sunday.

IAS Inspector General Alfegar M. Triambulo said in a text message that he has directed investigators to work overtime to immediately complete the probe on the incident, which was recorded on video and went viral on social media.

The suspect, Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, shot Sonya Rufino Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony following an altercation over a native noisemaker used during New Year’s eve.

Mr. Triambulo said they want the case resolved quickly as Mr. Nuezca continues to receive his salary while he is still in the service.

“Lugi din po ‘yung gobyerno kasi siya ay sumasahod dahil meron tayo sa batas na (The government is on the losing end since he continues to receive his salary as we have a law of) presumption of innocence until it is proven guilty,” he said.

He added that they expect a quick resolution of the case given the video evidence.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte, meanwhile, condemned the killing and warned the police to enforce the law or “you will have hell to pay.”

Mr. Nuezca has been indicted for two counts of murder and currently in detention.

“He should not be allowed to go out because that’s a serious offense. There’s no bail,” Mr. Duterte said in his televised address Monday evening.

Palace Spokesperson Harry L. Roque, in a press briefing on Tuesday, said the fault of one police officer affects the reputation of the whole force.

“It takes only one, one of you to destroy the reputation and integrity of the institution,” he said.

On the other hand, Philippine National Police Spokesperson Ildebrandi N. Usana, in a separate briefing on Tuesday, called the incident an “isolated one” citing that most of their 221,000 personnel show no records of wrongdoings.

“We are 221,000 strong members and those who commit violations do not reach even 5%,” he said. — Gillian M. Cortez and Emmanuel Tupas/PHILSTAR