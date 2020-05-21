POGO work-permit applicants required to prove their firms are PAGCOR-registered

FOREIGN nationals working in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) applying for a work permit will be required to submit proof that their company is allowed to operate by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

In its Labor Advisory No. 19 dated May 20, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said this will be among the requirements for alien POGO workers seeking an employment permit during the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ).

“In addition to the documentary requirements for the issuance of Alien Employment Permits (AEPs), the applicant shall also submit copy of recent PAGCOR Authorization to Operate, as proof that the POGO establishment is authorized to resume operations,” according to the Advisory.

Earlier this month, PAGCOR announced it will allow POGOs to operate at partial capacity during the GCQ. The agency said the sector’s operations fall under the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) category, which enjoyed some quarantine exemptions in MECQ areas.

DoLE said its Regional Offices may issue their own internal guidelines on accepting AEP applications and the release of AEP cards.

“For the issuance and release of AEP cards, use of courier services to deliver the AEP cards is highly encouraged at the expense of the applicants or their employers (in order to observe) the social distancing requirement, DoLE said. — Gillian M. Cortez









