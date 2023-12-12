Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

The constant pursuit of innovation is a testament to human’s inherent curiosity and creativity. With the advancement of technology, people are constantly seeking innovative solutions to enhance their efficiency and productivity. In this regard, generative artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most promising technologies, which complements human capabilities, augments creativity, and drives progress in various fields.

In this B-Side episode, David Hardoon, chief data and AI officer at Union Bank of the Philippines and chief executive officer of Aboitiz Data Innovation, discusses with BusinessWorld Multimedia Editor Arjay L. Balinbin the capabilities of Generative AI.

Read the full story by Mhicole A. Moral:

https://www.bworldonline.com/special-features/2023/12/06/562187/augmenting-human-capabilities-and-creativity-with-generative-artificial-intelligence/

