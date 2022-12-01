Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

Francisco Ashley L. Acedillo, president of Philippine Institute of Cybersecurity Professionals, talks to BusinessWorld reporter Patricia B. Mirasol about data privacy, data protection, and data breaches.

TAKEAWAYS

Digitalization should serve citizens from ‘womb to tomb.’

The national ID is the first step in a long journey toward consolidating government data, said Mr. Acedillo, who pushed digitalization as a means for integrated womb-to-tomb government services.

“What if — from the get-go — you are already in that system?” he said. “Isn’t it a beautiful thing for the government to be able to — not just to provide services for you — but also anticipate your needs over the course of your lifetime? That, to me, ultimately should be the goal of government digitalization.”

We should spend more on cybersecurity.



“Best practices tell you that any organization — or in this case, the national government — should spend anywhere between 2-5% of its annual budget for cybersecurity. We are nowhere near that,” Mr. Acedillo said.

Recorded onsite at the GSIS Building on Oct. 6, four days before the SIM Card Registration Act was signed into law by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., on Oct. 10. Produced by Joseph Emmanuel L. Garcia, Earl R. Lagundino, and Sam L. Marcelo.