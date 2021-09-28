PLDT Global Corp. announced on Tuesday that it had partnered with UniPin, a digital entertainment provider for online games.

The partnership aims to provide online game vouchers and allow users to top up their accounts directly via Vortex, a digital distribution platform of PLDT Global, the international arm of PLDT, Inc.

“We recognize the growing demand for services that cater to the emerging industry of esports globally, and our partnership with UniPin allows us to provide Filipinos worldwide with digital products and services made available through Vortex,” PLDT Global Senior Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer Albert V. Villa-Real said in an e-mailed statement.

UniPin Chief Executive Officer Ashadi Ang said the partnership will enable the two companies to build a “finely tuned” digital ecosystem for enterprises and end users.

“Aside from that, PLDT has a strong network and IT infrastructure that is essential to thrive in this digital era and help businesses harness the power of technology for growth,” he noted.

PLDT Global said UniPin serves seven million active game users across 30 countries.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin