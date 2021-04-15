THE GOVERNMENT plans to hire an additional 4,754 contact tracers in Metro Manila to help meet the goal of tracking down potentially exposed persons within 24 hours, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The National Capital Region (NCR) remains a priority area for staffing because infection numbers remain high, Interior Undersecretary Bernardo C. Florence, Jr. said at a televised briefing Thursday. Metro Manila staffing is estimated to be nearly 7,000 short of the level deemed ideal.

Mr. Florence said the contact tracers will be hired under the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) TUPAD program.

DoLE has announced that it plans to hire an additional 14,000 contact tracers overall.

Mr. Florence said the NCR had 10,097 contact tracers as of April 15. The government needs to employ 17,000 contact tracers if it is to hit the desired ratio of one for every 800 people.

Mr. Florence said the government will accept high school graduates to increase the candidate pool. Applicants were previously required to have a college degree.

Applicants are required to submit a letter of intent, personal data sheet, and barangay residence certificate.

“Our requirements for contact tracing applicants are very simple and starting tomorrow until April 22 we are open for hiring,’’ Mr. Florence said.

Applicants will go through initial training to be conducted by representatives of the DILG, DoLE and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

“The hired contact tracers may start working on May 1,” Mr. Florence said.

The Palace has identified contact tracing as a weak link in the pandemic response. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza