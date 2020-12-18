Philippines can secure up to 25 million doses of Moderna, Arcturus vaccines — ambassador

The Philippines will be able to secure between four to 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez said on Friday.

The US companies were ready to supply millions of doses, Mr. Romualdez said in a statement, adding that the vaccines would be ready from the third quarter of 2021 should the Philippine government find their proposals acceptable.

The Philippines has reported the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths and cases in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia. — Reuters