THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) reported 2,605 coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the total to 2.8 million.

The death toll rose to 44,430 after 191 more patients died, while recoveries increased by 3,901 to 2.7 million, it said.

There were 33,526 active cases, 66% of which were mild, 5.7% did now show symptoms, 9% were severe, 15.41% were moderate and 3.8% were critical.

The agency said the intensive care unit occupancy rates in the Philippines and Metro Manila were 42% and 38%, respectively.

DoH said 13 duplicates had been removed from the tally, nine of which were recoveries, while 151 recoveries were relisted as deaths. Two laboratories failed to submit data on Nov. 5.

Daily coronavirus infections in the Philippines could fall to fewer than 1,000 by the end of the month, according to researchers from the country’s premier university.

The granular lockdowns in the capital region had helped reverse a surge of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, OCTA Research Group fellow Fredegusto P. David told CNN Philippines on Friday.

The capital region was placed under Alert Level 2 from Nov. 5 to 21 amid decreasing infections.

Under the lockdown level, businesses may operate indoors at 50% capacity. They will get an additional 10% capacity if they have a so-called safety seal from the government. For outdoor operations, they may operate at 70% capacity.

It will also allow minors to leave their homes. Local government units can impose “reasonable restrictions” on their movements as long as they are not stricter than higher alert levels.

Mr. David tweeted that the average cases in Metro Manila had fallen to 493, the lowest since Feb. 18.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire has said the alert level system first tested in Metro Manila would be expanded nationwide by Dec. 1.

The state started granular lockdowns in the capital region in mid-September to spur business activity.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) has also allowed limited face-to-face classes in colleges for all degree programs in areas under Alert Level 2, the presidential palace said on Friday.

These would be subject to conditions set by the commission, presidential spokesman Herminio L. Roque, Jr. told a televised news briefing. Students and faculty participating in face-to-face classes must have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Room capacity will be limited to 50% and facilities will be retrofitted to ensure social distancing. Local government units must also approve the setup. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza