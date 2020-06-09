PBA hopeful of favorable IATF response to request for return

THE PHILIPPINE Basketball Association said on Tuesday that it is hopeful of getting a favorable response from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to the league’s request to resume some activities amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking to members of the Philippine Sportswriters Association in yesterday’s PSA online forum, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and his deputy and operations head Eric Castro said the league office had already sent its request to the IATF, the lead agency tasked to handle measures against COVID-19 and its effects, for the league to be allowed to squeeze in some activities, particularly for teams to be given the nod to have practices for conditioning.

Along with the request is the set of protocols the PBA has crafted to ensure proper health and safety measures are observed. The league said in coming up with the return rules it was guided by protocols set by concerned governing agencies, including those from health and sports.

Mr. Marcial reiterated that the league’s return to action all begins with IATF giving the thumbs-up for the PBA’s proposal for a phased-in resumption of activities.

“It all depends on the IATF. We have sent our letter of request to IATF and we’re just waiting for the response,” said the PBA chief, who held a meeting with the league board last week to discuss further moves they plan to take amid the pandemic.

“We’ll just wait for the response and see after. If even practices are not allowed, basketball may not push through at all. So, we’ll see,” he added, just as he said that they are willing to revise their proposal if the IATF sees the need for them to do so.

Mr. Marcial also shared the pandemic has surely affected the league in more ways than one, including financially as it has deprived them of income from gate receipts, TV broadcast and sponsorship, among others.

Nonetheless, they are hopeful of getting back to the stream and flowing anew. “Besides earning once again we want to come back to give fans hope. Maybe when they see the PBA back they can feel things are on the way of being okay. I’m sure they miss basketball a lot,” he said.

— Michael Angelo S. Murillo










