The Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA) partnered with digital training and transformation pioneer, Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), on the first ever COLLAB 2021 web conference, held last April 20.

With over 300 attendees, Collab 2021: Ecommerce and Collaboration was the first time industry pioneers and trailblazers have come together and discuss partnership opportunities between brands, agencies, and solutions providers, to push for the industry’s collective growth.

The event opened with Quanta Digital CEO Ash Mandhyan providing the attendees with an overview of the new Ecommerce Go-To Market and Value Chain. Here, he covered global and local trends driving the boom of e-commerce in the country, such as social commerce, logistics improvements, and innovations in payment.

A 360 online conversation was opened to eight e-commerce experts to share elevator pitches and perspectives on e-commerce and collaboration to help business recovery and growth. This was followed by panel discussions focusing on each segment: brand, agency, and enabler.

Taking the stage were:

Arthur Pena, Group Director for Media or P&G, and responsible for the FMCG brand’s E-commerce initiatives;

Daniel Lim, Vice-President of SM Investments Corporation, who currently spearheads SM Malls Online, the omnichannel e-commerce arm of SM Malls;

Chad Sotelo, General Manager of Electrolux, who held previous stints at Samsung, L’Oreal, and P&G;

Steve Sy, CEO of Great Deals, which is a full-suite Ecommerce enabler working with the largest brands in the country;

Neil Trinidad, Country CMO of Lazada Philippines, with over 16 years of experience across FMCG (Unilever) and Tech (Google);

Jeff Saez, Chairman and President of Nuworks, an Innovations agency that created Nuworks Commerce in 2020 to meet rising Ecommerce demand; and

Constantine Robertz, CEO and Co-founder of LOCAD, with 10 years of experience in e-commerce and Logistics industry with Zalora, Entrego and Rocket Internet

Facilitating the discussions was Maye Yao-Co Say, COO of Richwell Phils. Group of Companies, who is also a licensed teacher and columnist for at The Business Mirror and contributing writer for The Asian Parent.

The four-hour virtual conference surfaced some recurring themes, such as opportunities in conversational commerce, breakthroughs in delivery logistics and payments that have lowered the barriers for Filipino consumers, the growth of shoppertainment, and the importance of offering a seamless customer experience. It also showcased how brands, agencies, and enablers are very much looking for new partnerships to help them accelerate their growth.

COLLAB 2021 was made possible by the support of its Gold Sponsors, PMFTC and Locad.

For attendees, Locad also offered to waive subscription fees for three months for its logistics solutions.

Special thanks go to Nuworks and Future Proof PH, and Media Partners, adobo Magazine, CNN Philippines, The Philippine Star, BusinessWorld, 96.3 Easy Rock, Philippine Daily Inquirer and Inquirer Mobile, Inquirer.NET, DOOH, and Rappler.

Missed the session? Recordings now available until May 20

If you missed COLLAB 2021, the organizers are making the full four-hour event recording available until May 20. Get access to the lecture, panel discussions, elevator pitches, and Q&A session, at https://collabph.futureproof.ph/on-demand.