We often think of politics in six-year segments — the exact length of a presidency or administration. Toward the end of each term, there is little thought about turnovers especially if political opponents are angling to replace the incumbent.

To some extent, local politics are the same, except that each segment is three years long, with the preferred outcome of reelection as much as the law allows.

This thinking may have been responsible for the personality-anchored way we think about our government. Leaders are always larger-than-life characters, and their names become brands that they build, nurture, and protect.

This is a natural instinct. Elections, after all, remain to be a popularity contest, with the candidate with the highest number of votes emerging as the winner. It becomes dangerous as soon as it takes the focus away from the actual constituency — the millions of Filipinos who must be served. Once someone has been proclaimed and sworn in, one must shed being a politician and act like a true leader, even to the point of making difficult and unpopular decisions.

Yesterday, Jan. 20, the Stratbase Institute launched our book Politiká Beyond 2028: The Urgency for Resilient Growth, Inclusive Governance, and Geostrategic Thinking. We chose this title to reflect what we believe is a sound approach to leadership during these difficult times. Indeed, we need a cohesive, forward-looking, and strategic approach to address multi-domain threats, economic vulnerabilities, and governance challenges in the context of evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.

This is a collection of think pieces and research articles that show we can never truly talk of national events through a single lens. It underscores the interconnected nature of economic security, governance, and defense as we advocate institutional reforms to combat corruption, enhance public trust, and ensure effective policy implementation.

Through the book, we emphasize the need to shift from fragmented responses to long-term strategies that address multi-domain threats. By creating resilience across sectors, the Philippines can position itself as a proactive and resilient player in the region, capable of navigating the complexities of major power competition while advancing its national interests.

These multi-faceted, interconnected, and complex issues know no political timelines. These concerns will continue to define both the Philippines’ stake and its trajectory, regardless of the occupants of the seats of power.

But what exactly are these domains? We believe there are three most urgent spheres: maritime security and defense posture, cybersecurity and disinformation, economic security and regional cooperation.

On the first concern, we believe in transitioning the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) from an organization focused on counterinsurgency to one with a multi-domain defense strategy addressing land, sea, air, cyber, and space threats. This includes modernizing the AFP and Philippine Coast Guard to counter China’s gray zone tactics and ensure freedom of navigation in the West Philippine Sea, as well as leveraging alliances with the United States, Japan, and Australia to enhance maritime domain awareness and defense capabilities.

When it comes to addressing cybersecurity and disinformation threats, we believe the focus should be on countering cyber-enabled disinformation campaigns that undermine public trust, sow division, and erode democratic processes. We also need to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity framework, enhance public resilience through media literacy, and collaborate with international partners to counter foreign malign influence operations. Promoting transparency campaigns and counter-narratives to expose aggressive actions and combat disinformation effectively is important.

Finally, to promote economic security and regional cooperation, we support the diversification of trade and investment partnerships to mitigate external vulnerabilities and reduce reliance on single markets, particularly China. We should strengthen the ASEAN’s institutional capacity and promote economic integration to reinforce regional stability amid intensifying US-China competition and collaborate with ASEAN member states and align national interests with regional priorities to advance economic and geopolitical stability.

If we could succeed in this, we could strategically position the Philippines as a promising hub for business and investment in the Indo-Pacific region. We can leverage our geostrategic location, abundant natural resources, and young, skilled workforce. By implementing key reforms such as economic diversification, transparent governance, and infrastructure development, the country can foster a stable and predictable investment climate that appeals to global investors. Such will have immediate and tangible benefits that would trickle down to Filipino communities and households across the country.

The recurring theme of the book is the importance of adopting a long-term, cohesive strategy that transcends political timelines and changes in government administration. Economic and political development should not be constrained by short-term political cycles or shifts in leadership. Instead, the Philippines must prioritize institutional reforms that ensure continuity, transparency, and accountability in governance, regardless of the administration in power.

Through the book, we reiterate our call for unified action, emphasizing collaboration among government agencies, civil society, the private sector, and international partners to safeguard national interests and ensure sustainable development. We emphasize the importance of leveraging strategic and regional partnerships, as well as proactive leadership and institutional reforms.

Governance and leadership should never be viewed in administrative terms. Rather, they are long-term pursuits that must ultimately redound to the benefit not of any single political party or family, but of the Filipino people.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.