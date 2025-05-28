To build a stronger, more secure Philippines, we strengthen our defense posture and engage in partnerships with countries that share our values and commitment to peace, stability, and the rules-based international order. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has been steadfast on these two parallel approaches. While we fortify our military by modernizing its capabilities, we also deepen our collaboration with like-minded countries, particularly those with which we share a long history.

One such country is Germany, with which we began diplomatic relations in 1954. We marked 70 years of bilateral relations last year. These ties span a wide range of areas, primarily labor, climate, peace, and culture. Germany is a primary trading partner of the Philippines among countries in the European Union. There have been investments in information technology and in the maritime sector.

And now the partnership is entering a new era.

Over seven decades since we first established diplomatic relations, the Philippines and Germany’s ties have grown into a robust partnership especially in defense and maritime security. Germany has time and again demonstrated its commitment to global peace and stability as well as an established order in the Indo-Pacific region, specifically in the West Philippine Sea.

Recent high-level engagements and landmark agreements demonstrate this deepening of the defense cooperation between our two countries. Last year, during a visit to Germany, President Marcos Jr. and Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a Joint Declaration of Intent in the Maritime Sector. This is a pivotal step in aligning our foreign and defense policies.

This momentum is supported by the first-ever visit of German defense minister Boris Pistorius to the Philippines in August 2024, signaling Berlin’s strategic commitment to the region.

And then, on May 14 this year, in Berlin, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. and Minister Pistorius signed an Arrangement concerning Defense Cooperation. The deal builds on the long-standing 1974 Administrative Agreement, facilitating the training of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel in Germany. In fact, this is one of the oldest and most enduring defense cooperation frameworks the Philippines has with another country. The new arrangement broadens bilateral cooperation to include cybersecurity, defense logistics, armaments, and UN peacekeeping, as well as sets the stage for the upcoming 3rd Philippines-Germany Security and Defense Staff Talks. Here, both sides will map out concrete joint initiatives for implementation.

Also, for the first time, Germany was invited to participate as an observer in the Philippines’ Balikatan 2024 exercise. The participation of Germany is another milestone, reflecting a growing trust and convergence in military strategies.

And then, two German Navy ships docked at the Port of Manila, marking the country’s return to Philippine shores after more than 20 years. Germany’s renewed naval presence in the Philippines further symbolizes this new era of cooperation.

These events no doubt signal a fresh chapter, a new phase, for the Philippines and Germany.

These developments were central themes discussed at the forum, “70 Years of Philippine-German Relations: A New Era of Defense Cooperation,” co-hosted by the Stratbase Institute and Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Philippines on May 20.

One of the speakers, Major General Rommel Cordova, Deputy Chief of Plans for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, emphasized that the Philippine-German Defense Cooperation Arrangement is a “testament to the shared resolve of both countries to broaden and diversify their strategic partnerships,” particularly in light of increasing regional tensions.

But the ties go beyond military cooperation.

The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to multilateralism and peaceful dispute resolution. As German Ambassador Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke remarked, “Germany is serious about its Indo-Pacific commitment,” describing the partnership as one that encourages legal solutions over military power, and peaceful relations instead of a fear-based system.

Ambassador Pfaffernoschke pointed out that the Philippines’ geographical location along critical sea lanes in the South China Sea, makes it a key player in ensuring freedom of navigation, maritime security, and thereby the rules-based international order.

“For Germany, whose economy depends heavily on global trade and open sea lanes, contributing to ensuring maritime stability in the region is not a pure matter of principles and even less of charity. It’s a matter of national interest. The Philippines has consistently shown strong commitment to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” Ambassador Pfaffernoschke said.

This strategic alignment is reinforced by thought leaders and scholars who recognize the growing significance of the Philippines in Germany’s Indo-Pacific strategy. Dr. Joachim Weber of Kiel University emphasized that “the Philippines stands out as a key partner,” underlining the essential nature of this cooperation in confronting global challenges to the rules-based international order.

The Philippines and Germany share more than simple diplomacy. It has grown into a defense cooperation and a comprehensive and forward-looking partnership. As both nations adapt to an increasingly complex regional security environment, their collaboration stands as a model of principled cooperation — anchored in mutual trust, shared democratic values, and an unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.