By Wallace Minn-Gan Chow

AS THE INDO-PACIFIC region faces mounting turbulence, Taiwan and the Philippines should stand shoulder to shoulder, not just as neighbors across a narrow strait, but as brothers connected through shared Austronesian roots, democratic values, and common struggles. Today, the Philippines deserves capable friends who bring solutions, not coercion. Taiwan, with its proven resilience and unmatched innovation, the path for the Philippines forward is clear: it is time to chip in with Taiwan.

CLOSE IN DISTANCE, CLOSE IN BLOOD

Filipinos and Taiwanese share Austronesian roots, proving that our ties are not only geographic but also deeply human. Today, this kinship extends to politics and security: two vibrant democracies facing the same pressures from a big neighbor’s authoritarian playbook.

The people of Batanes in the northern Philippines (Ivatan) and the Lanyu in Taiwan (Tao/Yami) share a remarkable cultural and linguistic connection. Their languages echo one another, sharing about 65% lexical similarity, their traditions of seafaring and stone houses reflect shared ways of life, and their genes still carry traces of an ancient connection. More than neighbors, they are extended family linked by history, culture, and a friendship as enduring as the ocean that unites them.

A NATURAL SEMICONDUCTOR PARTNERSHIP

According to Moody’s ratings, the Philippines is emerging as Southeast Asia’s hub for semiconductor assembly and testing, with the sector already accounting for 32% of exports in 2024. Taiwan, meanwhile, produces over 90% of the world’s most advanced chips and leads in innovation and design.

Together, our strengths are complementary. Taiwan brings cutting-edge R&D and front-end manufacturing, while the Philippines offers downstream capacity and a young, dynamic workforce. By cooperating, Manila and Taipei can build a “non-red supply chain” that resists authoritarian capture and sustains global prosperity.

THE LUZON ECONOMIC CORRIDOR: A DEMOCRATIC LIFELINE

The Philippines, the United States, and Japan have launched the Luzon Economic Corridor to strengthen regional integration. With Taiwan’s participation, this corridor could become a democratic lifeline, linking Filipino labor, Taiwanese innovation, and allied investment into a resilient economic artery.

For the Philippines, this means jobs and inclusive growth. For Taiwan, diversification and security. For the world, a supply chain not held hostage by coercion.

RELIABLE BUT STILL EXCLUDED

Taiwan has consistently proven it is more than capable of contributing to the global commons. From pioneering smart healthcare and clean energy to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Taiwan’s footprints of friendship is everywhere.

And yet, Taiwan remains blocked from the United Nations system, silenced by Beijing’s distortion of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758. That resolution decided only who would represent China in the UN. It said nothing about Taiwan’s sovereignty, nor did it authorize Beijing to speak for the 23 million Taiwanese people. That misuse must end.

The tide is turning. The United States, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, and the European Parliament have all affirmed that UNGA Resolution 2758 does not determine Taiwan’s status and should not exclude it from international organizations. The US went further, passing the Taiwan International Solidarity Act in 2023 to counter Beijing’s misuse of UNGA Resolution 2758.

Even UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed admitted that leaving out Taiwan contradicts the UN’s pledge to “leave no one behind.”

Across the world, voices are asking: does clinging to Beijing’s “One China Policy” serve national interests, or does it simply entrench dependence on a power that disrespects rules-based international order? For the Philippines, the answer is clear.

STRONGER TOGETHER

The Philippines and Taiwan are partners by destiny. Close in distance, connected by blood, and united by democracy, we are stronger together.

The United Nations must end Taiwan’s exclusion and honor its promise to “leave no one behind.” For the Philippines, chipping in with Taiwan means standing for peace, democracy, and resilience in the face of coercion.

Taiwan is offering friendship, capability, and commitment. To chip in with Taiwan is to build a future where nations thrive together, not under the shadow of intimidation, but in the light of mutual respect and shared prosperity.

Wallace Minn-Gan Chow is the Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.