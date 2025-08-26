The stigma of cancer in the workplace in the Philippines is a significant issue, impacting cancer patients and survivors in various ways. Despite increasing awareness and legal protections, challenges persist. This is why the leading business organization in the country, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), launched the MAP Cancer Awareness Program, asking every member to pledge in this advocacy. However, it is important to consider some key aspects of the campaign, including points to include in communication to the employee body.

PREVALENCE OF STIGMA AND DISCRIMINATION

A notable percentage of cancer survivors in the Philippines report experiencing discrimination at work and even job loss after their diagnosis. Studies indicate that survivors with stigma related to the “impossibility of recovery” and other stereotypes are significantly more likely to lose their jobs. The perception that cancer is a terminal disease with no possibility of recovery is a pervasive dimension of stigma. This often leads to a “spoiled identity” where cancer patients are seen as unable to participate in work or social life.

Physical manifestations of cancer treatment, such as hair loss, weight loss, or mastectomy, can also contribute to stigmatization, setting individuals apart and identifying them as having cancer.

Doubts about cancer survivors’ capability to perform their roles, lack of emotional support from peers, and an absence of organizational support systems can make it difficult for them to reintegrate into the workplace.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

The economic burden of cancer extends to the workplace, with patients and caregivers facing substantial wage losses due to foregone work productivity. Lingering health issues after treatment can complicate a patient’s return to work, further affecting household income.

LEGAL AND POLICY FRAMEWORKS

The Philippines has made strides in addressing cancer in the workplace through legislation, like the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (RA No. 11215). This Act mandates the establishment of a Cancer Control Policy (CCP) in the workplace.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Labor Advisory No. 20, Series of 2023, provides guidelines for implementing workplace policies and programs on cancer prevention and control in the private sector. These guidelines aim to prevent stigma and discrimination against employees with cancer. These policies encourage employers to:

1. Implement awareness campaigns and health education on cancer;

2. Provide support groups for employees with cancer and their families;

3. Ensure confidentiality of employees’ health status;

4. Offer reasonable work accommodations and arrangements, such as paid leave benefits (beyond existing ones), flexible work arrangements, and telecommuting.

Cancer diagnoses leading to permanent disabilities may entitle employees to partial or total disability benefits through SSS.

While there isn’t a single, cancer-specific “cancer leave” statute, employees with cancer can generally access various leave and benefit programs by combining statutory entitlements (e.g., SSS sickness/disability benefits, PhilHealth support) with employer-granted leaves.

The Magna Carta for Disabled Persons (RA No. 7277, as amended by RA No. 10524) also provides rights to equal employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, which can include cancer patients whose condition results in a disability.

SUPPORT SYSTEMS AND INITIATIVES

Various government agencies and non-profit organizations offer medical and financial assistance to cancer patients. These include the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), PhilHealth, and the Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF) under the National Integrated Cancer Control Act. And many are not even aware of the availability of the assistance.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) and the Department of Health (DoH) actively promote cancer support under CSC Resolution No. 2400721 for government employees, including free cancer risk assessment, prevention, early detection, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care.

Some private companies are also taking proactive steps. For example, Asticom and AC Health have partnered to support the “Working with Cancer” initiative, aiming to combat workplace stigma and promote inclusivity and care for employees facing cancer.

CULTURAL AND SOCIAL PERCEPTIONS

Filipino culture, with its strong emphasis on close family ties and religion, plays a significant role in how individuals cope with cancer. Despite increasing awareness of cancer, there can still be a “lukewarm” attitude towards the effectiveness of available government treatments, with many Filipinos holding high expectations for curative outcomes.

While there’s growing legal and institutional support for cancer patients in the Philippine workplace, the ingrained stigma and misconceptions surrounding the disease remain a significant hurdle. Continued efforts in education, policy implementation, and fostering a supportive work environment are crucial to ensuring that cancer patients and survivors can maintain their employment and well-being.

THE MAP HEALTH AGENDA

This MAP Cancer Awareness Program is so timely with the announcement of the new cancer screening as part of the PhilHealth YAKAP (YAman ng KAlusugan Program), which not only helps on the prevention of cancer, but also drumming the beat to remove the stigma of cancer in the workplace by having more people aware that there is help, from the government and from the community. The MAP Board of Governors and the MAP Health Committee are proactive and aggressive about this campaign, with MAP leading, once again, such a relevant endeavor.

Racquel “Rac” R. Cagurangan is chair of the MAP Health Committee and managing director of CareTech Health.

map@map.org.ph

racquel.cagurangan@caretech.asia