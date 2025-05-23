Filipino Heritage and a tribute to Sylvia La Torre

“Our heritage is our identity. This is why we protect it, preserve it and pass it on. R.A. 11961 makes sure our culture lives on — for us, and for the next generation. Happy National Heritage Month!,” said Kiko Benitez, now Director General of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (better known as TESDA), and formerly the congressman who authored the law in 2023 to strengthen heritage protection. It was revised in 2024 to include mandatory cultural mapping, protection of UNESCO-Designated properties, and safeguarding ecclesiastical heritage.

It has been two decades since May was declared National Heritage Month. The country celebrates the occasion with colorful festivals of music, dance, art, cultural exhibits, food, essay competitions, workshops on art and history, and heritage tours throughout the archipelago, many under the auspices of the Filipino Heritage Festival, Inc. (FHFI).

This is also the month when little girls offer flowers to our Blessed Mother, the patroness of May. There are religious processions in town plazas with important characters in costumes such as Reina Elena and the Imperatriz.

Mita Bantug Rufino, the founder and president of FHFI, remarked: “As I look back on the Filipino Heritage Festival, Inc., I wonder how, and what, we have done with the 20 years of the company. It seems like we experience birth pains each year.

“Looking back, it has been a fruitful journey for the group. Tough as it has been, I can say that it was all worth the commitment and dedication we have given. Our partners, sponsors, and friends believe in us, and they all help us keep going forward and moving forward.”

She expressed her gratitude to their partners: the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Metropolitan Theater Manila, Security Bank Corp., the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., better known as PAGCOR, Manila Broadcasting Co., and DDB Group Philippines.

HONORING SYLVIA LA TORRE

This year’s major event is the concert Ibyang, Mahal Kita. The musical tribute is significant as it recognizes the famous and well-loved soprano Sylvia La Torre.

Soprano Rachelle Gerodias recalled that it all began in 2021 during a conversation with publicist and cultural worker Danny Dolor. Ms. Gerodias asked why Ms. La Torre was not named National Artist.

The fact was that Ms. La Torre was not eligible for the highest distinction given to artists by the Philippines because of her American citizenship. Her family had migrated to the USA in the 1970s and she later became a naturalized American citizen.

“When I discovered this, I felt deeply disappointed,” Ms. Gerodias said. “To me — and to countless Filipinos who have admired her work — Ms. Sylvia La Torre, our beloved ‘Queen of Kundiman’ is more than deserving of that honor. Regardless of technicalities, she will always be a ‘National Artist,’” she emphasized.

“I expressed my thoughts to Mr. Dolor, who was equally passionate and excited about the idea of honoring her legacy through a tribute concert. Sadly, he passed away before we could begin planning,” she said.

“In honor of my Ninong Danny and with immense admiration for Ms. La Torre, I felt a strong sense of purpose to carry this tribute forward,” she said.

She expressed that she is grateful to have the support of FHFI’s Ms. Rufino who is producing the concert; Dennis Marasigan of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, who wrote the script and is directing the show; the Metropolitan Theater which extended a generous venue grant; and to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts for their support.

“Most especially I want to acknowledge Ms. Dolor Serrano-De Leon, the niece of Danny Dolor, whose contribution helped make this tribute possible,” said the renowned soprano.

“This concert is more than a personal homage. It is a celebration for all Filipinos. Sylvia La Torre is a monumental figure in our cultural history, she seamlessly crossed the boundaries of radio, television, theater, and film. She remains the most recorded artist of the kundiman. She earned the titles ‘Queen of Kundiman’ and ‘First Lady of Philippine Television.’ Her artistry, influence, and achievements continue to resonate,” Ms. Gerodias said.

“That it continues to inspire future generations of Filipino artists through this tribute, we aim to honor her enduring legacy and ensure that it continues to inspire future generations of Filipino artists and audiences. It is a heartfelt gesture of gratitude to someone who has given so much to our cultural identity,” she said.

“I did not have any second thoughts when I was invited to direct the show, knowing the legacy of Sylvia La Torre and having had the privilege of working with her as a Stage Manager for show she did at the Manila Metropolitan Theater in the early ’80s,” said Mr. Marasigan, the concert’s director.

He emphasized the significance of mounting this production.

“First, it would serve as a tribute to someone who has contributed a lot to Philippine arts and entertainment. Second, it can re-introduce her to a new generation of Filipinos who may no longer be familiar with her and her achievements.

“Sylvia La Torre is a multi-hyphenate performer, having achieved success on the stage, radio, television, and film as well as in the recording industry. Even if she has not been conferred the Order of National Artist, she is already one in the hearts and minds of many Filipinos. In fact, she is one who can deservedly be called an Artist of and for the Filipino people,” he stated.

The concert will also feature Byeong In Park, Danspace, Wincess Yana, and Tinig Kayumanggi, accompanied by the UST Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Daniel Bartolome.

It will be held at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila on May 29, with a 2 p.m. performance which is open to the public, and an invitational 7 p.m. show. Tickets are available at https://www.ticketmelon.com/filipino-heritage/2pm-ibyang-mahal-kita. For more information about Heritage Month events, visit the FHFI Facebook page.

Our best wishes to the family of Ms. Sylvia La Torre who are based in the USA: Artie, Bernie, and Cheche.

Mabuhay to Filipino Heritage Festival, the participating artists and museums in the events being held in different cities of the country.

