From what I can recall, plastic packaging started becoming widely popular in the Philippines sometime in the 1970s. Before that, cans, bottles, and cartons were the primary materials used for food packaging. Fresh meat and produce were wrapped in paper, while milk and beverages came in glass bottles. Preserved food was sold in tin cans.

That was over 50 years ago. Since then, plastic packaging — especially for food and medicine (which used to come in glass bottles or small cardboard boxes) — has taken over. Even household food storage containers, beverage bottles, and utensils have largely transitioned from metal, glass, and ceramics to plastic.

Plastic is cheap, convenient, durable, lightweight, easy to transport, and disposable. Unfortunately, these same attributes have also turned it into a global pollutant. In recent years, the environmental cost of plastic has become more apparent. Thus, researchers have turned to alternative materials, including the conversion of agro-industrial waste into sustainable, functional packaging.

With the economy growing, the demand for goods — and consequently, for packaging materials — continues to rise. Several policies in the last few years have sought to reduce reliance on plastics, encouraging the development of eco-friendly alternatives. But to make this shift truly successful, government support is essential.

I recently came across a study titled “Renovation of Agro-Waste for Sustainable Food Packaging: A Review,” published in 2023 by researchers from Kasetsart University in Bangkok, Thailand. The researchers were from the university’s Department of Packaging and Materials Technology and its Center for Advanced Studies for Agriculture and Food.

The study highlighted that materials derived from agro-waste — such as cellulose, chitin, lignin, starch, and proteins — could be converted into food packaging. These materials were not only said to be non-toxic and biodegradable, but were also widely available and compatible with other materials.

The study emphasized that crop residues, process waste, and animal by-products could serve as raw materials for packaging. Parts of crops like leaves, stems, seed pods, and straw have high potential for development into eco-friendly packaging. For instance, cereal processing residues, sugarcane by-products, and dairy waste could be repurposed into substrates for biodegradable films and coatings.

In many parts of Asia including the Philippines, the traditional use of banana leaves for serving, eating, and packaging food reflects the cultural, religious, and socioeconomic potential of such natural alternatives to plastic. Bamboo and coconut are likewise widely used as source materials for food containers and servers. Bamboo is also used to make plates, utensils, and chopsticks.

Similarly, agricultural residues from harvest like wheat, rice, and barley stubbles, which are often left in fields or burned (leading to air pollution), could instead be transformed into fibrous biomass for paper and bioplastics. Stubbles left in fields take time to degrade into fertilizer, and in the interim become fodder for field pests.

One innovative approach mentioned in the study involves using fungi, particularly mycelium, which contains chitin, glucan, protein, and lipids. Mycelium can degrade lignocellulose in agricultural waste, making it a valuable component for bioplastic production. This not only addresses waste disposal issues but also reduces dependence on petroleum-based polymers, offering a cost-effective way to produce biodegradable plastics.

Given these possibilities, I firmly support government initiatives to promote research and investment in agro-industrial waste as raw materials for food packaging. This is not to say that plastic should be entirely banned. A complete ban on plastic packaging is impractical, given its current role in food preservation, transportation, and affordability.

However, recycling farm waste into packaging material could significantly improve solid waste management. Instead of being left to rot, burned, or disposed of in landfills, post-harvest residues could be converted into useful products. In addition, farm waste that could not be recycled could instead be used as fuel in waste-to-energy facilities, creating a circular economy.

Policies and programs to encourage the recycling of farm waste for packaging should also align with broader initiatives that incentivize waste-to-energy projects. This combination allows for scaling up investments, maximizing returns, and addressing multiple environmental concerns simultaneously.

The benefits of recycling agro-waste into packaging go beyond reducing plastic use. It creates opportunities for farmers, scientists, and industries to collaborate. Farmers, for instance, can gain an additional revenue stream by selling agricultural residues that would otherwise go to waste. Researchers can develop more efficient methods for converting agro-waste into packaging materials. Businesses, on the other hand, can invest in green technologies and position themselves as leaders in sustainability.

In the long run, this approach may even help the country achieve its climate goals. Less plastic pollution means cleaner oceans and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. The adoption of biodegradable packaging could also enhance the Philippines’ image in the global market, particularly among eco-conscious consumers.

Of course, there are challenges. The technology for converting agro-waste into packaging materials needs further refinement to make it cost-competitive with plastic. Scaling up production also requires significant investment in infrastructure and training. Additionally, consumer awareness is crucial — without demand for these eco-friendly alternatives, businesses may hesitate to make the switch.

This is where government intervention becomes critical. Tax incentives for companies investing in green technologies, subsidies for research and development, and public education campaigns can all play a role in accelerating the transition. Partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as collaborations with international organizations, can also provide the necessary resources and expertise.

Marvin Tort is a former managing editor of BusinessWorld, and a former chairman of the Philippine Press Council

