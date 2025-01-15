A new year is supposed to occasion introspection and a new way of seeing things. As we welcome 2025, it is time to change the mindset that good governance on one hand, and economic growth on the other, are mutually exclusive concerns. On the contrary, they are deeply intertwined, and one will hardly exist without the other.

It is always good to have our ears on the ground. What are our people saying and feeling? A November 2024 survey conducted by Pulse Asia made it clear that Filipinos are most pressingly concerned about economic issues. Seventy-four percent of respondents are primarily concerned with inflation, 36% with increasing workers’ pay, 31% with reducing poverty, 27% with creating more jobs as well as with fighting graft, theft, and corruption in government.

During the month that this survey was taken, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that headline inflation slightly increased to 2.9% from the 2.5% registered the previous month. The uptick was driven by higher costs in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, as well as transport.

In the same survey, Pulse Asia also found that a majority of respondents — 61% — believe that controlling corruption leads to economic growth. Other beneficial consequences are good law enforcement (48%), effective delivery of public services (47%), improving the lives of ordinary citizens (46%), and the efficient utilization of government funds and resources (40%).

The people are dissatisfied with how the current administration is handling the rising prices of basic commodities, with 82% expressing disapproval. They are also not happy with the administration’s performance in fighting graft and corruption: 45% disapprove, 40% are undecided, with only 16% approving.

Another polling firm, Social Weather Stations, found that the people’s trust in President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. dropped from 57% in September to 54% in December. The same trend is observed when it comes to the Vice-President, who has figured in controversies surrounding her use of confidential and intelligence funds, even as her numbers remain strong in her family’s bailiwick in Mindanao.

In fact, in the latter part of 2024, top national officials suffered declining approval and rising disapproval across the board, albeit to different degrees.

Our leaders must listen, and listen well.

The people are telling them something. Political noise notwithstanding, what Filipinos care about is that they are able to afford the basic needs of their families and enjoy a measure of security in their economic future. The trends observed last year, as demonstrated by the surveys, show a widening gap between public expectations and government action.

This indicates that the people want more. Their confidence in their leaders is waning and they are very much aware of the leadership and governance challenges that have been left unaddressed.

Perceptions of a nation governed well, with the principles of transparency and accountability in motion, create a ripple effect within the country and outside it as well. From outside our shores, foreign investors with their capital, infrastructure, and know-how, will be encouraged to establish their presence in a country with reasonable policies, evenly and consistently implemented. From within, our people will be driven to take part in economic activity, using their skills and upgrading them, because they are confident that the taxes they pay are spent wisely by their leaders acting as stewards of public resources.

These principles gain an even greater significance now that another election will be held in May.

Corruption has stunted our country’s growth for decades and has prevented us from realizing our true potential. This time around, the electorate is more conscious of how integrity should serve as the cornerstone of both the national and local governments. They will be able to see through the claims and promises of candidates and will be able to discern who among the candidates, judging from their actions and track record, really has their constituents’ best interests at heart. In addition, restoring public trust lies in the transparent and truthful disclosure of their Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), reinforcing collective commitment of the Filipino to accountability and ethical leadership.

Again, no single sector can effect such a big change. The government for its part has been too steeped in its own decades-old practices and mindsets, even as there are pockets of good intentions and beginnings of reform. The private sector, with its advantages in technology, access to capital, evidence-based measures of performance, and civil society with its long-held ideals and bias for participation and transparency, will always be good partners of the government as it strives to serve the people better.

The next leaders in government must prioritize national interests and ensure that efforts to combat corruption align with the broader goal of safeguarding the country’s future, promoting good governance, and addressing the pressing needs of the nation. It is not a case of making governance or economics a priority; it is addressing them both through strategic thinking, even implementation, and multi-sectoral collaboration.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.