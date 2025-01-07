The nation is teetering on the brink of chaos. A fragile political ecosystem is under intense strain, especially with the scrutiny surrounding the 2025 national budget, which is laden with accusations of corruption. If not addressed with urgency and precision, this may reach a point where the people’s frustration boils over into civil unrest. A country rich in natural beauty, resources, and potential, seemingly destined for prosperity, has instead fallen into a dark and disheartening state of affairs. The question arises: Where did we go wrong?

In his book Machiavelli on Modern Leadership, Michael A. Ledeen explores why Machiavelli’s timeless principles still resonate today, five centuries after they were first penned. Ledeen argues that Machiavelli’s insights into power, governance, and leadership are crucial for understanding the challenges facing modern political landscapes. One key idea from Machiavelli is that treason, deceit, and betrayal are pervasive in the world of politics. Those in power often prioritize personal satisfaction and wealth, undermining the public good. This rings true in the Philippines today, where rampant corruption among legislators has sapped the resources meant for the public, enriching politicians and their families at the expense of the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

THE CRISIS OF CORRUPTION: A NATION IN PERIL

The current situation is a testament to the truth of Machiavelli’s statement: “All men are wicked.” In his Discourses, Machiavelli observes that people are inherently inclined to act with malignancy when opportunity arises. The unchecked greed that plagues the country’s political system has created an environment where corruption is no longer the exception, but the norm. From the allocation of pork barrel funds to the vast leakages in government procurement projects, every level of governance has been compromised by the pursuit of personal gain. Is it any wonder, then, that successive administrations have failed to reverse the nation’s economic and political decline?

This dilemma underscores a broader existential crisis facing the nation. The political leadership, having been tainted by greed and incompetence, continues to fail the people. The electorate, conditioned by a cycle of disillusionment, now accepts corruption as a facet of political life. This toxic culture perpetuates an environment where “the powerful are untouchable” and the marginalized are further pushed into despair. So, how can a nation trapped in this cycle of degradation find a way to restore hope and order?

MACHIAVELLI’S SOLUTION: THE NECESSITY OF STRONG LEADERSHIP

Machiavelli’s answer lies in what some may view as a drastic, if not unpopular, solution: temporary dictatorship. In Machiavellian terms, this is a necessary evil to restore order and put an end to the corruption that has infested the government. While the concept of dictatorship often evokes negative connotations, Machiavelli contends that when a state is in turmoil, a strong, decisive leader can wield temporary authoritarian power to root out corruption and enact necessary reforms.

The leader must be someone who is both feared and loved by the people. This paradox is essential: the leader must have the courage to punish those who threaten the public good, but at the same time, maintain a reputation for being virtuous and just. If the leader fails to strike this balance, they will lose the people’s trust and, ultimately, their support.

In the Philippine context, this principle is particularly relevant. A strong leader who is willing to confront the entrenched powers of Congress — the very institution that sustains the culture of corruption — might be the only one capable of restoring order. The leader must be willing to crack the whip, purge corrupt officials, and show that no one is above the law.

THE POWER OF PUNISHMENT A CRUCIAL TOOL FOR CHANGE

One of Machiavelli’s most important insights is the role of punishment in ensuring political stability. According to him, the dramatic punishment of malefactors — those who have betrayed the public trust — serves a dual purpose. First, it sends a clear message that no one, regardless of their power or status, is exempt from the law. Second, it creates a psychological impact on the people, reminding them that the law is a force greater than individual ambition or corruption.

In the Philippine political system, there have been instances when high-ranking officials were accused of corruption — yet instead of facing the full brunt of the law, they were often rewarded with impunity or released from prison due to political maneuvering. Machiavelli would argue that this is a fatal mistake, for it only encourages further corruption and undermines the rule of law. The cycle of impunity needs to be broken.

If the country is to recover, the judicial system must act decisively. Those who have plundered the nation’s resources should be punished, not only to serve justice but also to restore public faith in the institutions of power. Political leaders who have embezzled public funds or abused their power must be removed from office, imprisoned, and made to answer for their crimes.

RESTORING THE VITAL PILLARS OF THE STATE

For the nation to truly recover from its political and economic crisis, Machiavelli identifies three critical pillars that any well-constituted state must maintain: laws, arms, and religion.

• Laws: In the current system, laws are often delayed, selectively enforced, and manipulated by powerful individuals. The legal system must be reformed to ensure that justice is served swiftly, equitably, and without prejudice.

• Arms: The military and police forces are critical to upholding order. However, the influence of Congress over the military budget has compromised their ability to function independently. If the military and police are to serve the public interest, they must be given the autonomy and resources to act without fear of political interference.

• Religion: While not a formal arm of the state, religion plays a crucial role in shaping the character of the nation. If political leaders continue to rely on religious figures who endorse corrupt politicians, then the moral foundation of the nation will continue to erode. True leaders must prioritize public good over personal or partisan interests and work to restore the ethical values that bind the people together.

EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES FOR EXTRAORDINARY TIMES

At this juncture, the country faces a choice: will it allow the cancer of corruption to metastasize further, or will it take extraordinary measures to excise it? The time factor is critical. Every delay in addressing the rampant corruption only increases the number of casualties — both economic and moral — that the nation will suffer. It is essential that political leadership moves swiftly and decisively, with the full support of the people, especially the poor and marginalized who have borne the brunt of the mismanagement.

Furthermore, any action taken must be consistent with the constitutional process to prevent a complete collapse of the democratic system. While drastic measures may be necessary, they must be carried out within the bounds of law to avoid unintended consequences.

In sum, the Machiavellian approach to leadership, which emphasizes strong, uncompromising action, may offer a way forward. However, it is not without risk. A leader must be prepared to face personal consequences in order to act for the greater good of the nation. By making hard decisions, imposing discipline, and delivering justice, the leader can lay the groundwork for a new political order — one that prioritizes integrity, transparency, and accountability.

The time for indecision has passed. The political system must be reformed, the corrupt purged, and a new leadership model must emerge to heal the wounds of a divided, demoralized society. The question remains: Are the leaders of this nation willing to pay the price for such a transformation?

This article reflects the personal opinion of the author and does not reflect the official stand of the Management Association of the Philippines or MAP.

Jaime S. De Los Santos is a member of the MAP National Issues Committee. He was 42nd Commanding General of the Philippine Army; the 1st Force Commander of the UN Peacekeeping Force, East Timor; a recipient of the Distinguished Conduct Star for conspicuous heroism and gallantry in combat (the 2nd highest AFP Award); and is a Professorial Lecturer II (part-time) at UP-Diliman.

