The Philippine Bureau of Immigration (BI) and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recently implemented the e-Visa system for Indian and Chinese nationals, reflecting a progressive shift toward the digitization of visa processes in the Philippines. The e-Visa system, which allows foreign nationals to file their visa applications online, is part of the Philippine government’s efforts to reinvigorate tourism by simplifying applicable entry procedures for foreign nationals.

Under the e-Visa system, eligible applicants may submit their visa applications online through the e-Visa platform at http://evisa.gov.ph. This eliminates the need for personal appearances at Philippine embassies or consulates abroad and offers a more convenient alternative for foreign travelers.

To apply for an e-Visa, applicants must create an account on the e-Visa platform, complete an application form, upload the required documents, and pay the applicable visa processing fees. The e-Visa is available for durations of 30 or 59 days, on either a single or multiple-entry basis. In some cases, however, evaluating officers may request the applicant to submit original copies of their uploaded documents and/or attend an in-person interview at the Philippine Consulate.

Once approved, the e-Visa is electronically issued and sent to the applicant’s registered e-mail address. Travelers are required to present a print-out of the e-Visa upon arrival, along with other documents such as a passport valid for at least six months and an outbound ticket dated at least 30 days from arrival.

It must be noted that e-Visas are strictly limited to applications for 9(a)/temporary visitor visas, which are granted to foreign nationals solely for purposes of tourism/leisure, temporary business, medical treatment, participation in meetings and/or conferences, trainings, or athletic events.

In this regard, on Nov. 18, the BI issued Memorandum Order No. 2024-347 and clarified that e-Visas are both non-extendible and not valid for conversion to any other visa type. This means that an e-Visa cannot be converted to an immigrant or non-immigrant visa (e.g., pre-arranged employment/9(g) commercial visa, PEZA visa, etc.). The foreign national must also leave the Philippines on or before the e-Visa’s expiration date.

Notably, the BI continues to implement Immigration Memorandum Circular No. SBM-2015-003-A, which grants Indian nationals visa-free entry to the Philippines for tourism purposes for an initial period of 14 days, provided they possess a valid Australian, Japanese, Canadian, Schengen, Singaporean, US, or UK visa/permanent residence permit. The 14-day visa-free entry may be extended once for an additional period of seven days, for a total of 21 days, and is non-convertible to any other visa category.

Similarly, under BI Memorandum Circular No. MCL-09-006, Chinese nationals with valid Australian, Japanese, Canadian, Schengen, or US visas may continue to avail of visa-free entry to the Philippines for an initial period of seven days, extendible only once for an additional period of 14 days, to complete a maximum period of 21 days. Visa-free entry for Chinese nationals is also not convertible to any other visa category.

It is important to note that the non-convertible and non-extendible e-Visa, as well as the visa-free entry granted to qualified Indian and Chinese nationals, cannot serve as a pathway for those who seek to work in the Philippines and eventually apply for a non-immigrant/work visa, such as the pre-arranged employment/9(g) commercial visa. These foreign nationals must instead secure a regular 9(a)/temporary visitor visa from the appropriate Philippine embassy or consulate abroad. To support the said application, foreign nationals must submit a copy of their employer-sponsor’s application or letter of intent to apply for their 9(g) visas, which must be duly stamped and received by the BI.

In sum, the introduction of the e-Visa system marks a significant step in modernizing immigration services in the Philippines, offering Indian and Chinese nationals a more convenient option for short-term visits to the country. Its non-convertible and non-extendible nature, however, underscores the need for meticulous planning, particularly for those seeking long-term stays or employment in the Philippines. For Indian and Chinese nationals who intend to apply for work visas, securing the regular 9(a)/temporary visitor visa remains the most viable approach to ensure compliance with Philippine immigration laws.

As the Philippines continues to refine its immigration policies, prospective visitors and their employers must stay updated on the latest developments to ensure their smooth and compliant entry into the country. This new system promises to improve the accessibility of Philippine immigration services, with the potential to expand to more nationalities and contribute to broader, more comprehensive immigration reforms in the future.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. This article is for general information and educational purposes and is not offered as, and does not constitute, legal advice or legal opinion.

Napoleon L. Gonzales III is a senior associate of the Immigration department of the Angara Abello Concepcion Regala & Cruz Law Offices (ACCRALAW).

nlgonzales@accralaw.com

(632) 8830-8000