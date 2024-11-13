We at the Stratbase Group marked our 20th anniversary last week by doing what we do best: providing a platform for and facilitating meaningful conversations. During our two-day event called “The Pilipinas Conference,” and with the theme “Navigating a Complex Geostrategic Landscape: Building Resilience Through Cohesive Cross-Sectoral Collaboration in 2025,” we brought together top leaders from different sectors to discuss pressing issues and offer solutions to the challenges that we are facing.

On our second day, we listened to and conversed with leaders from the government and the private sector to explore and assess the country’s geo-economic landscape and investment climate. Driven by its initial gains, the Philippine government continues to navigate the complex environment to work toward achieving investment-led, job-generating economic growth.

Business was the central theme of the second day, and strategic collaboration was the phrase that resonated across the sectors that were represented.

Notable speakers from the government included Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan who was represented by Undersecretary Joseph Capuno, Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga.

Strong teamwork is what has been responsible for elevating the Philippines’ global standing, Mr. Recto believes. Thus, far, our economy has posted an average growth rate of 6.1% under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. This growth is seen to double by 2030 — something that has been recognized by major international organizations.

“Our collaboration is grounded on core principles of transparency, innovation, adherence to the rule of law, and good governance,” Mr. Recto said. “Together, we have designed reforms that will ensure investments work best for the economy. Because when businesses flourish and investors succeed, the benefits ripple out to uplift more Filipino lives.”

A big part of the endeavor involves the Philippines’ transition to clean energy and the development of green industries crucial to sustainable development.

“The Philippine Energy Plan provides strategic directions intended to achieve certain ends, particularly affordable, reliable, and resilient sources of energy, as well as clean and sustainable energy… This underscores the need for a transformation of the energy sector, which must occur over time and not overnight,” he said.

Meanwhile, in harnessing the country’s critical minerals to create high-quality, sustainable and green jobs for a resilient economy, Ms. Loyzaga underscored the importance of aligning critical mineral resource development with national goals for mitigation, adaptation, and sustainable growth. She noted the country’s rich mineral deposits, worth trillions of pesos, as an opportunity for economic growth but also identified challenges, such as high energy costs, logistical issues, and lengthy permitting processes.

“To help unlock the potential of the mining sector, the DENR recognizes the need for a cohesive, multi-stakeholder approach to mineral resource development,” she elaborated.

During the final segment of the conference, the CEO dialogue, top executives of top corporations shared what was of primary importance to keep the private sector active, dynamic, and flourishing.

Noting the country’s great potential given its young and dynamic workforce, Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala underscored the importance of education and health to allow this advantage to contribute to the country’s growing economy.

“By investing in education and health, we can ensure that our growing population is well-prepared to meet the demands of modern industries. A focus on skill development and maintaining a strong talent pipeline can help us reach our potential both locally and globally,” he said.

ACCIONA Infrastructure CEO Jose Diaz-Caneja highlighted the need for cooperation and coordination among different stakeholders in executing infrastructure projects. He noted that this contributes to solving and improving the country’s efficiency when it comes to production, transportation, energy availability, and water supply.

“Infrastructure is our bread and butter. There is a need for proper planning where execution is the most crucial. Cooperation between different stakeholders in planning and executing these ideas is essential. And for infrastructure projects that significantly impact people’s lives, we need a long-term vision and cross-party agreements among administrations,” he said.

Progress will never be achieved if there were only one sector working. The public sector needs the technical and operational expertise of the private sector, as well as its financial agility and sources of capital. In turn, for businesses to come here, set up shop here, and stay here, the government must put in place a conducive policy and regulatory environment. It must demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability, not only through rhetoric, but through actual institutionalized processes.

Only with this can the private sector plan,invest, and operate with confidence that they will not be disrupted by arbitrary acts by the government.

With such a collaborative relationship, the Philippine economy can achieve its potential, work to secure its place in the global economy, and ensure economic security for all of the Filipino people.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.