With the 2024 US elections concluded and Donald Trump reclaiming the presidency, the outcome serves as a compelling case study in the complex dynamics of trust. Despite a historic campaign led by Vice-President Kamala Harris — with countless A-list endorsements, extensive media exposure, and relentless grassroots outreach — the gap between her and Trump proved insurmountable. This outcome is a stark reminder that while trust is crucial, it isn’t always the deciding factor in choosing leaders. If anything, this scenario underscores a profound truth: trust alone may open doors, but it does not seal the deal. Other variables are always at play, from societal dynamics to economic pressures and personal motivations. In the Philippines, where daily realities and survival instinct guide many of our choices, this nuanced view of trust is especially relevant.

Since 2011, the EON Group’s Philippine Trust Study (PTS) has been our barometer, showing us the evolving pulse of Filipino trust in our institutions. Our 9th edition, crafted in collaboration with Ateneo de Manila University’s Development Studies Program, holds up a mirror to today’s trust dynamics. The 2024 theme, “The Accountability Revolution: Why Filipinos Demand Proof Before Trust,” resonates strongly with a society increasingly cautious and discerning in extending trust. Filipinos evaluate trust through a lens shaped by survival mode, conditional on whether institutions meet their standards of the known, the good, and the consistent.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT: Trust grounded in familiarity

In the government sphere, local government units (LGUs) hold a higher degree of trust from Filipinos compared to national entities. This trust is not necessarily due to a preference for LGUs but is rooted in the known, good, consistent framework. LGUs fulfill a unique role — their presence and actions are highly visible, directly impacting the daily lives of their constituents. According to the PTS data, Filipinos trust institutions that exhibit competence (36.9%) and good intentions (38.4%), and that demonstrate consistency in their actions. LGUs achieve this through their close proximity to the public, making them more accessible and allowing people to see firsthand the outcomes of their work. Unlike abstract national policies, the initiatives and services of LGUs are felt on the ground, shaping public perception of their reliability.

BUSINESS: Patronage does not always mean trust

In the corporate world, trust in business is largely driven by product or service quality, proximity, and the company’s reputation as a responsible employer. These findings indicate that trust in business is not given lightly; it must be earned through tangible actions. The PTS reveals that product quality is the foremost driver of trust, reflecting the need for consistent and reliable offerings. Familiarity with a brand and its presence in communities also play a significant role. Moreover, sustainability has emerged as an increasingly important factor, highlighting the growing expectation for businesses to contribute positively to society.

However, it’s essential to note that patronage does not always mean trust. Often, limited choices drive consumer behavior more than genuine loyalty, encapsulated by the sentiment, “We trust because we don’t have a choice.”

MEDIA: Upholding trust through balanced reporting and speaking truth to power

Despite the omnipresence of social media, traditional media remains a trusted source for Filipinos. According to the PTS, legacy media holds trust by adhering to balanced reporting and a commitment to fairness, especially toward underdogs. Filipinos look to the media to speak truth to power, a role that becomes even more critical as we approach the 2025 election season. This expectation places a significant responsibility on media organizations to maintain transparency, deliver unbiased news, and address issues affecting underrepresented voices. In a landscape saturated with information, legacy media’s role as a reliable source has never been more vital in shaping informed public opinion.

ACADEME AND THE PUBLIC SCHOOL TRUST MYSTERY: An open question for future inquiry

While educational institutions in the Philippines generally enjoy high levels of trust, a curious exception lies within public elementary and high schools, which exhibit noticeably lower trust levels than their private and collegiate counterparts. This disparity suggests potential concerns about the quality and reliability of public basic education — an issue that warrants deeper exploration and perhaps a two-part article series to unpack fully.

Trust in the academe is largely driven by perceptions of competence, good intentions, and adherence to ethical standards — qualities that Filipinos view as essential in shaping young minds responsibly. The gap in trust at the foundational level points to a crucial need for improvements in early education, especially if these institutions are to uphold the standards expected by Filipino families.

RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS: A pillar of enduring trust

Trust in religious institutions remains high, with specific faith traditions showing particularly strong internal trust dynamics.

For instance, PTS data indicates that members of Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) and Islam exhibit stronger confidence that their religious institutions will act in their best interests. This pattern underscores a unique aspect of trust within religious groups, where shared values and in-group solidarity reinforce a sense of support and alignment.

For many Filipinos, religious organizations are not just places of worship but are trusted pillars of community and support. They embody a level of commitment that resonates deeply, especially in times of uncertainty.

NGOs: The trust challenge of identity and purpose

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) face a unique trust challenge. The PTS reveals that many Filipinos struggle to name specific NGOs or articulate what they do. While there is a general understanding that NGOs exist to help others, this vague recognition limits their trustworthiness. For NGOs, this signals an urgent need for clarity and visibility. Without a clear and relatable identity, NGOs risk becoming perceived as distant or ineffective. To regain trust, they must communicate their impact in ways that resonate with the public’s expectations and demonstrate their tangible contributions to society. Only by bridging this recognition gap can NGOs fulfill their mission in the eyes of the Filipino people.

A COMPASS FOR 2025 AND BEYOND

As the 2025 elections approach, the PTS offers timely insights for both voters and candidates alike. Trust will undoubtedly play a central role in campaigns, acting as an initial gateway that opens doors and invites engagement. Yet, as our study shows, trust alone is rarely enough.

For Filipinos, trust is conditional — anchored in practical considerations that reflect the realities of daily life. It’s earned through tangible, consistent actions that resonate with people’s experiences of economic pressures, limited choices, and hopes for a better future.

For business leaders, diplomats, and those in public service, this understanding of conditional trust is a powerful tool. Businesses, for instance, are called to go beyond mere brand recognition and ensure that their offerings consistently deliver quality and reliability. Localizing initiatives, supporting communities, and committing to sustainability will be critical as Filipinos increasingly look to companies that contribute positively to society. Similarly, diplomacy and international relations require a reputation built on ethical consistency and genuine partnership — traits that resonate in our trust metrics and foster goodwill both at home and abroad.

In the realm of country branding, this study is a guide for leaders seeking to strengthen the Philippines’ reputation on the global stage. As we strive to position our country as resilient, forward-looking, and collaborative, leaders must embody the values that foster trust: competence, good intentions, and consistent ethical standards. For those championing the Filipino brand, this calls for nurturing relationships rooted in authenticity, where the Philippines is seen not only as a destination or partner but as a country that stands firm on its promises. This is the foundation upon which both national pride and international trust can be built. In the months ahead, as campaign promises begin to fill the air, may Filipinos be discerning — listening not only to words but watching for actions that reflect genuine commitment. Our hope is that trust, when paired with an informed, vigilant citizenry, will guide our choices toward leaders who can truly uplift the Filipino spirit. Trust is the first step, but it must be accompanied by a vision of growth, resilience, and shared responsibility that resonates with the Filipino identity and our aspirations for the future.

Junie S. Del Mundo is chair of the Management Association of the Philippines’ International Relations Committee, and chair and CEO of The EON Group.

map@map.org.ph

junie.delmundo@eon.com.ph