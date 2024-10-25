“Children are vulnerable and if not guided properly, can fall prey to sexual offenders lurking in the web. It is our duty to equip and empower them,” said Katrina Legarda, Director of the National Network of Women and Children Protection Units (WCPUs).

“For children, there is no boundary between online and offline. It is up to us adults to be more understanding of this phenomenon and recognize that this is the world of children.

“Just like any world, there are challenges. I am really excited for you to learn from our speakers who will help us navigate this new world,” said Dr. Bernadette J. Madrid, Child Protection Network Executive Director.

“The recent decade has seen social media rapidly transform the world. The proliferation of platforms and increased accessibility, especially among children and young people, has revolutionized how individuals connect share and engage,” said Dr. Namnama Villarta-De Dios, Chair of the 16th Ako Para Sa Bata (I am for the Child) Conference which highlights social media and the youth with the theme “Navigating Social Media Para sa Bata.”

The conference aims to:

1.) Recognize the impact of social media on children and adolescents;

2.) Discuss concepts, trends, and appropriate response related to risky online sexual behavior, online sexual abuse and exploitation of children; and,

3.) Explore ways to build online healthy media use habits and ensuring online safety among children and adolescents.

Conference Co-chair Dr. Soidemer Claire Grecia added, “While media connects young users like never before, offering unprecedented access to information and interaction, it also exposes them to serious risks, including online sexual abuse, exploitation, and harmful behavior.

“The rise of viral content amplifies these challenges, making it essential to address both the opportunities and dangers inherent in this digital landscape.

“In this digital world, children and youth face risks like sextortion. Some even engage in sexting because of peer pressure. It is very important for parents and guardians to know how to effectively communicate these situations to the children so they can avoid it.”

Sessions 5 and 6 of the conference will discuss sexting, sextortion, and the law on Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children.

“It is important to be aware of the legal provisions and one’s rights,” Ms. Legarda said, emphasizing that everyone should participate in the remaining Ako Para Sa Bata (APSB) sessions.

“We invite everyone to register at bit.ly/akoparasabata2024

and join us on Zoom, Facebook, or Kumu. We have prepared sessions for all, and everything is FREE,” she emphasized.

The APSB Conference started on Oct. 3 and runs until Nov. 21.

At the start, Professor Kara Constantino David, journalist and host, advised the audience, “Let’s pollute the internet with good things!” She said that we should fight false information “by putting the truth on the internet. We have a responsibility because we are all social media content creators.”

The APSB conference has grown to 10,000 registrants, with 2,500 live viewers during each online seminar.

Dr. Bernadette Madrid thanked UNICEF for its support in making the webinars available to all WCPU members and the APSB community by providing continuing knowledge to professionals caring and advocating for children. It is essential in improving care for vulnerable children and their families.

The remaining sessions are:

Session 5: Nov. 7, 10 to 11:30 a.m., #SendNoods, Unpacking Sexting and Sextortion

Session 6: Nov. 14, 10 to 11:30 a.m., #PeopleOf ThePhilippinesvsOSAEC, Putting Offenders Behind Bars

Session 7: Nov. 21, 9:30 a.m. to noon, #DigiChamps, From Clicks to Champions in the Digital Arena

Congratulations to the Child Protection Network Foundation and UNICEF as well as to the dedicated experts who are part of this year’s conference.

(For updates, please follow AKO PARA SA BATA Facebook Page @AkoParaSaBataConference)

