IT USED to be a mark of social status to be “well connected.” One’s network of friends and acquaintances needs only to be mentioned to open doors and secure favors. Fraternities, alumni associations, civic organizations, political parties, even religious sects, and membership in prestigious clubs provide the right social networks.

Does name dropping still work in terms of access to power? In our highly connected culture, does “know-who” still trump “know-how”? Why is name dropping even necessary? Is it because one’s name doesn’t merit any respect? (Do you know who I am?)

Dropping names as a way of accessing power or gaining respect through reflected glory is a sort of “status by association.” The practice of claiming closeness, affinity, shared experiences, even claimed friendship since childhood (he used to swim in our pool) with someone now powerful. Maybe VIPs are beginning to resent their names being used by so many, what with so many investigations going on. Connections are not always welcome.

Social media has too quickly exposed false claims when checked by the importuned personality. The claimed relationship is too easily verified by simple online queries. (He says you used to hitch with him to get to your bus.) The quick disclaimer is noted. (We weren’t even in the same school.)

Maybe the same few names, sometimes initials, are dropped. With the acquisition of companies under fewer and fewer owners, the droppable names are getting fewer. (The executives under them though are multiplying.) Names of former owners of businesses are no longer worth dropping. In terms of probability, the name of one who controls a tenth of the GDP of this country is likely to be mentioned too many times by too many people to be even taken seriously — Oh, sure, you know the name of his dog.

The dropped name is not always checked to find out if he is even acquainted with the name-dropper. The time of the CEO is too valuable to be taken up by a mundane query from HR. (Sir, do you really know this pest?) It puts the big boss on the spot if he acknowledges that indeed he knows the person. He may then ask why the caller is asking him. Does HR think the only qualification for the job is some connection to him? Can this querying bureaucrat please give her name, rank, and direct report, please? (And don’t call him a pest.)

Name-dropping may be passé. It no longer intimidates anybody into a favorable frame of mind. If the mighty one really endorses a proposal, he would have given an indication for a favorable review. Gatekeepers can ignore anyone who resorts to this overrated approach to getting an appointment.

A subtler version of name dropping involves conversational rambling. This seemingly aimless narration of invitations received, dinners shared, gifts exchanged, vacations planned, opinions sought may involve a person in power. A touch of reluctance and even hesitation in mentioning some trivia (I didn’t even want to go to his resort, but he was insistent) makes this form of bragging more effective. No specific request is mentioned in the conversation. It is capped by a throwaway line to further dazzle the listener — these days, it’s so difficult to differentiate between mere name-droppers and real friends.

Shakespeare has commented on the traps of name-dropping. In Henry the Fourth, Glendower makes a claim: “I can call spirits from the vasty deep.” Hotspur replies: “Why, so can I or so can any man. But will they come when you call them?” This exchange can be roughly translated in modern terms as: Of course, you can message her, but will she reply? (Who’s this?)

It is socially discreet not to mention powerful people as friends or even acquaintances. If one is pressed to reveal any connection (Wasn’t he your neighbor?), one can plead a foggy recollection — It was so long ago. We do bump into each other at parties. Anyway, there’s always a long line of people that want to have their selfies with him. It’s just a circus wherever that VIP shows up.

The name dropper has been known to forget names dropped before, especially when these have fallen from grace. When confronted by those who remember, the name dropper simply shrugs — I don’t really know what he’s up to nowadays.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com