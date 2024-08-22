QUESTIONS and answers are part of our daily lives. What are conversations and social interactions, after all, but a series of interrogative statements followed by declarative responses? Public personalities deal with questions all the time. They don’t always provide answers.

Celebrities from the arts, business, and politics are used to being interviewed on both social and traditional media.

The questions may be submitted ahead of time to give some assurance to the subject that the interview will not be a hostile encounter. Of course, not all parties stick to the script. It’s too boring to be following unconnected questions from the host. The aim is to project a conversation where questions and answers flow naturally, sometimes in unforeseen directions.

The objective is for the host to make the subject comfortable onscreen by throwing soft lobs — so, your hobby is collecting poisonous snakes, Sir? Where do you get them and what do you do when it floods?

There are questions that do not seek information or even a sober response. These are rhetorical in nature. Legislative inquiries both here and abroad bristle with rhetorical questions — Do you think your Secret Service did a good job in protecting your subject when a 20-year-old sniper with unknown motives fired five shots in his direction, with one hitting the ear of your protectee? The dodging of questions (or accusations) can be handled by dilatory tactics — The investigation is still ongoing. Or a resignation may be submitted the following day.

In a job interview, questions are intended to elicit information for proper evaluation.

The query can be very general — tell me about yourself in five minutes. Without giving a PowerPoint presentation, the applicant may choose to just give an account of his work experience, especially if coming from a competitor company. (I was the one who ate up your market share by launching a price war that bankrupted my former company. This is why I am applying with you.)

Job interviews are intended to evaluate the qualifications of a candidate. The questions must be answered. The job applicant tries to anticipate what answers will add value to her prospects of being hired. This is especially true for a high position where the need for the job must be balanced with a token reluctance — I’m happy in my present job.

There are questions that seek simple directions. If one is lost in the lobby of a hotel in a foreign country and looking for relief, one can approach a passing bellhop — where is the CR? Instantly, the hotel staff will figure that this is a guest from the home country and reply in the vernacular — doon po.

Spokespersons are one type of respondent. They are asked questions for which the answers are either unavailable to them, or not yet for public consumption. Maybe, a narrative hasn’t been agreed on yet. This happens when the object of inquiry is unavailable as she is traveling abroad for a pop concert while a natural disaster has visited her country.

It is difficult to determine on the spot what the “official line” is going to be. The photo of the subject in a T-shirt makes avoiding the question impossible. A delaying tactic may entail not answering the buzzing phone. Or coming up with a demurral — she is using her personal artificial intelligence funds.

What about televised debates by contenders for public office?

Is a debate possible when only prepared scripts are replayed over and over, dancing away from addressing issues brought up by the moderators? One candidate may merely dismiss some controversial issue with a shrug — this question has been brought up time and time again like a nagging headache. (So, what is your answer, Sir?)

Political debates now seem to be optional. Those who feel they have everything to lose and nothing to gain simply skip the process and opt for a more friendly political rally, where even the old lines can get a rousing reception. Debates are too risky. Mistakes are played repeatedly.

In social situations, especially when meeting a person for the first time, questions are meant to establish connections and good vibes. Open-ended questions (How’s your health?) are bound to elicit either a shrug or a long-winded chronology of events and costs — providing too much information.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com