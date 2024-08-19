The first recent outbreak in the country of the highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) virus, commonly called bird flu, was reported in February 2022. Since then, outbreaks have been reported in several areas including Manila, Pampanga, Cagayan Valley, Sultan Kudarat, and, most recently, Leyte.

Avian influenza A(H5N1) is widespread in wild birds worldwide and is causing outbreaks in poultry across the globe. The Philippines currently has no confirmed human transmission of bird flu. However, reports of confirmed human infections with bird flu in several countries are spawning fears of a bird flu pandemic.

Bird flu viruses may be transmitted from infected birds to other animals, and potentially to humans, in two main ways, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). First, directly from infected birds or from avian influenza A virus-contaminated environments, specifically from exposure to saliva, mucous, or feces from infected birds. Second, through an intermediate host, such as another animal.

While avian influenza viruses do not currently transmit easily from person to person, the ongoing circulation of these viruses in poultry is concerning, as these viruses can result in mild upper respiratory tract infection to severe illness and death, and also have the potential to mutate to become more contagious, warned the World Health Organization (WHO).

Conjunctivitis, gastrointestinal symptoms, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), and encephalopathy have also been reported in previous human infections with A(H5N1) viruses. Encephalopathy is a group of conditions that cause brain dysfunction that can appear as confusion, memory loss, personality changes, and/or coma in the most severe form.

There have also been a few detections of the bird flu virus in asymptomatic persons who had exposure to infected birds, the WHO said.

The best way to prevent H5N1 bird flu is to avoid sources of exposure whenever possible, stressed the CDC. As a general precaution, whenever possible people should avoid direct contact with sick or dead wild birds, poultry, and other animals and observe them only from a distance.

If one must have direct or close contact with sick or dead wild birds, poultry, or other animals, he or she must wear recommended personal protective equipment (PPE). They should make sure to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water immediately after. Do not touch surfaces or materials (e.g., animal litter or bedding material) contaminated with saliva, mucous, or animal feces from wild or domestic birds or other animals with confirmed or suspected avian bird influenza A virus infection. It is important not to touch or consume raw milk or raw milk products, especially from animals with confirmed or suspected avian influenza A virus infection.

Travelers to countries with known outbreaks of animal influenza should avoid farms, avoid contact with animals in live animal markets, entering areas where animals may be slaughtered, or contact with any surfaces that appear to be contaminated with animal feces.

Noting that the virus has not acquired mutations that facilitate transmission among humans and based on available information, the WHO assesses the public health risk to the general population posed by this virus to be low and considers the risk of infection for occupationally exposed persons to be low-to-moderate.

Although there are no specific vaccines for preventing influenza A(H5N1) virus infection in humans, several candidate vaccines to prevent H5 infection in humans have been developed for pandemic preparedness purposes, the WHO explained.

The agency stressed that close analysis of the epidemiological situation, further characterization of the most recent viruses (from human cases and animal) and comprehensive investigations around human cases are critical to assess associated risk and to adjust risk management measures in a timely manner. If needed, the WHO committed to reviewing its risk assessment should further epidemiological or virological information become available.

The innovative pharmaceutical industry has played and will continue to play a critical role in pandemic preparedness response. We have a strong track record as a partner contributing knowhow and exploring solutions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, innovation, scaling manufacture, and a socially responsible approach to sharing technology changed the pandemic course in record time.

Drawing from lessons learned from the global response to COVID-19, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) launched the Berlin Declaration. This sets out an approach to more equitable pandemic preparedness and response based on collaboration, commitments, and contributions across the global health community. The industry’s goal is to address issues of equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics during a global pandemic.

Hopefully, through a coordinated global response, the current avian influenza A(H5N1) outbreak will be contained. The biopharmaceutical industry, on the other hand, will continue to work with global stakeholders to contribute our knowledge and expertise in developing and deploying high-quality diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines as quickly as possible when a major health threat is identified.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP). PHAP represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.