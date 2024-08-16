Rediscovering a tropical paradise is an adventure of the senses. One steps into a dramatic dynamic Turner painting of sea and sky. It has been years since the first visit. It was rustic, isolated, serene, and pristine then.

The scenic coastline is still lush with towering coconut trees. The ancient banyan trees and forest foliage have grown dense. Palm and coconut tree fronds sway in rhythm with the rolling waves. The cream-colored beach is fringed with a scallop lace veil of bubbles for miles on end.

In some empty parts of the island, the wet sand is like a mirror reflecting the dawn sky’s pastel pink, lilac, and pale blue. Seemingly untouched by humans.

The weather is capricious during the rainy season. Sometimes it is rainy and windy. Towering slate gray cumulus clouds hide the once brilliant sun.

The ebb tide leaves ribbed patterns, shells and stones, tangled strands of seaweed. The waves roll with whitecaps. The aroma of brine is in the breeze.

On a mystical morning, the seascape is perfect. At sunrise, the sky clears up with only drifting puffs of clouds. The seagulls soar over the jewel-colored sea, striped with bands of turquoise, aquamarine, sapphire, and ultramarine. It is an ideal dreamscape.

A white horse prances of the shore, gingerly stepping into the water. Then it breaks into an exciting gallop on the sand. There is nothing more pleasurable than riding the wind with the refreshing spray and splash of the sea. A dip — after the ride — is totally invigorating. Being one with nature is, in almost every sense, like heaven on earth.

The fragrant colorful blossoms on the bushes shiver as butterflies flutter and vanish.

In the nearby forest, rare fireflies twinkle like fairy lights on a tree. A passing shower is a Divine blessing.

In the late afternoon, a few friends gather near at a ceremony on the shore, to toast to the sunset and the beginning of a new life. The sky and sea merge into a breathtaking tableau of startling, heart-melting colors. The golden sun glows through a veil of clouds, like an antique gold medallion against a backdrop of pale peach, magenta, blue violet, and silver gray. Its rays spread into the sky like a glittering fan before it sinks into the horizon. The afterglow is marvelous, magical.

At twilight, votive candles flicker along the edge of a lotus pool lined with icons and objets d’art inspired by earth gods. It takes a creative spirit, love, and patience to create a single sculptural masterpiece. The individual art pieces have distinct qualities that merit appreciation. It is not easy.

Is it kismet that determines how people meet and connect and vibrate on different dimensions? Why do events happen on a particular day? It must be the right time at the right place.

There are endless questions to ponder at leisure — while floating on a magic carpet of dreams atop rainbows and stardust. The rhythmic sound of lapping waves is a soothing lullaby. Neverland and paradise blend.

One sees a shooting star, a falling meteor, a sign. The world-weary spirit is revived and revitalized by a serendipitous moment of serenity and synchronicity.

“Have patience with everything unresolved in your heart.

A try to love the questions themselves…

Don’t search for the answers.

Which could not be given to you now,

Because you would not be able to live them.

And the point is to live everything.

Live the questions now.

Perhaps then, someday far in the future,

You will gradually, even without noticing it,

Live your way to the answer.”

“Live your way,” Rainer Maria Rilke

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

