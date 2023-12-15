The longest holiday season in the world is supposed to be cheerful and bright. But it is tinged with a shadow of sadness. The prolonged conflicts between Ukraine and Russian, Israel and Gaza have not been resolved. A truce or ceasefire seems to be elusive despite diplomatic negotiations. The ugly side of war has been the suffering of the innocent children caught in the crossfire.

We pray for spiritual grace, love, forgiveness, and lasting world peace.

We count our blessings and release all negative thoughts.

The annual wish list for the children in our country remains the same. They are the citizens of the future, and they deserve to inherit a better and healthier world.

1. A home with loving parents who will guide and care for them. That all parents lead by example and teach the children family values and good manners. That all children will be safe from violence and protected from all kinds of abuse.

2. Good health. That all children, especially in the rural areas, have proper nourishment, and medical and dental care to grow strong and healthy. That the essential vaccines to combat diseases will be available to all children, especially those in remote areas.

3. A pollution-free environment — clean air, pure drinking water, open fields and parks with trees and flowers. That they may appreciate nature and learn how to protect the seas, rivers, lakes and forests.

4. Quality education. That the public school system will be upgraded with dedicated teachers, more classrooms, and books for all. Mobile libraries, reading programs, computer tablets and internet programs, and laboratory facilities in every school. That all kids will be given the opportunity to study and the chance to excel.

5. A comprehensive sports program for national and international competitions. That kids learn the values of friendly competition and the art of winning and losing gracefully.

6. A gender discrimination-free society that will encourage girls and boys to aspire to become leaders in their chosen professions. And all the resources and opportunities to fulfill all their goals.

7. A progressive national arts and culture program and outreach projects to elevate and expand the consciousness of children.

8. More education grants for scholarships for deserving students from government and private corporate foundations.

9. Quality and balanced programming on television with more educational shows. No more exploitation of aspiring participants in noontime shows.

10. A stable economy. That there be enough jobs and livelihood programs for parents so that children can go to school and not have to work.

11. An accelerated science, math and technology educational program to equip future graduates with skills to compete in the international market.

12. Safety and security. A crime-free, drug-free, abuse-free environment. That all kids be protected from the specter of violence, incest, physical, emotional and mental abuse. That there will be an effective shield for kids from the scourge of drugs and dealers.

13. That children not be used as soldiers in areas of armed conflict.

14. Freedom of expression. That children have the right to be themselves. That adults realize that kids need respect and are entitled to be heard. Open communication with parents and teachers.

15. Innocence. A happy childhood and the chance to enjoy being a child. Time to play, study, and rest. Above all, time to grow up — at their own pace — without pressure, fear, and anxiety.

16. A country with visionary national leaders, hardworking, honest officials with wisdom, integrity, compassion and heart.

Christmas is not only about gifts and merry making. The commercial, materialistic part is packaged in gold and silver tinsel. Unfortunately, the glitz and glare can be blinding.

We should learn to be discerning and insightful.

Christmas is about sharing and giving from the heart to make the lives of the less fortunate a little better, harmonious, and comfortable.

A Blessed Christmas to all!

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.



mavrufino@gmail.com