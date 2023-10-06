IN THE dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, innovation is the driving force behind success. Today, I want to talk about a platform that’s making waves in the Philippines and Southeast Asia — Coinstore.

Coinstore isn’t your typical cryptocurrency exchange. It’s a comprehensive Web3 platform catering to both individuals and institutions, offering a wide range of crypto services. From trading and education to project launches and an affiliate system, Coinstore has it all.

One of Coinstore’s standout features is its extensive selection of tokens and trading pairs. With over 40 tokens and 60 trading pairs, it’s a go-to destination for traders and investors.

Education is crucial in the cryptocurrency space, and Coinstore understands this well. The Coinstore Academy provides users with essential guides on navigating the platform, executing trades, and mastering cryptocurrency trading.

NFTs have taken the digital world by storm, and Coinstore is right there with its NFT Marketplace. What sets it apart is that it’s self-custodial, giving users full control over their NFT assets.

Coinstore Launchpad is where Web3 projects take flight. Users can subscribe to earn when new project tokens launch, benefiting both project teams and investors.

Behind Coinstore’s success is a diverse, talented team serving a global user base of over 1.5 million across 175 countries. This international reach underscores its commitment to providing expertise no matter where users are.

Coinstore’s entry into Singapore marked a significant milestone. This move underlines its commitment to serving Southeast Asia, leveraging Singapore’s status as a global financial hub. Coinstore’s presence in Singapore signifies its ambition to become a global cryptocurrency platform, with Southeast Asia as a vital part of its expansion strategy.

The brand launch conference gathered industry leaders, regulators, and crypto enthusiasts. It exemplified Coinstore’s commitment to regulatory compliance and industry excellence.

Notably, Coinstore has joined hands with the Freeport Area of Bataan, a strategic move that carries significant implications for the Philippines. This partnership positions Coinstore as a pioneer in integrating cryptocurrency into the local economic landscape.

The collaboration with the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan or AFAB opens the door to new opportunities for both businesses and individual users. It signals the Philippines’ readiness to embrace digital currencies and blockchain technology as a catalyst for economic growth and financial inclusion.

By fostering this partnership, Coinstore demonstrates its commitment to working hand-in-hand with local authorities and stakeholders to shape the future of finance in the Philippines. Together, they aim to create an ecosystem that empowers businesses, fosters innovation, and provides access to cutting-edge financial services for all Filipinos.

In the Philippines, Southeast Asia, and beyond, Coinstore isn’t just a player; it’s a game-changer. It embodies vision, dedication, and collaboration. As we look to the future, I’m excited to see how Coinstore continues to transform the Philippine and Southeast Asian cryptocurrency landscape, unlocking a world of possibilities for us all.

DR. DONALD LIM is the founding president of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines and the lead convenor of the Philippine Blockchain Week. He is also the Asian anchor of FintechTV.