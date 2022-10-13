Again, a significant development came out that should have made the news but you won’t read or hear about it from many mainstream news media. Florida’s Surgeon General recommended that men under 40 refrain from being vaccinated against COVID-19 and declared that mRNA vaccines increased the risk of cardiac-related death among men between 18-39 years of age.

For context, Florida, with 81% of its 21.22 million population vaccinated, has registered 81,661 COVID-related deaths. New York State, with 92% of its 19.51 million population vaccinated, has 71,257 dead (with 42,050 dead in New York City alone). Factor, however, that (considering the elderly being most vulnerable to COVID) Florida’s average age is 42.2, New York’s 36.9. Also, Florida did not impose strict COVID restrictions, New York remained in prolonged lockdown.

So it was that Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, graduate of Wake Forest University, with a medical degree from Harvard Medical School and a PhD in Health Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, with clinical training in internal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and who was a professor of medicine at New York University and UCLA, conducted an analysis (with the Florida Department of Health) “through a self-controlled case series,” which is a technique designed to “evaluate vaccine safety.”

This analysis led to the “Guidance for mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines,” released Oct. 7, which found “an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.” It also found that:

• Males over the age of 60 had a 10% increased risk of cardiac-related death within 28 days of mRNA vaccination.

• Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks among any population.

Accordingly, it is now recommended that “individuals with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when considering vaccination and discuss with their healthcare provider.”

Furthermore, “patients should be informed of the possible cardiac complications that can arise after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group.”

Finally, the “State Surgeon General now recommends against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18-39 years old.”

The foregoing guidance is coming on the heels of a paper, “Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine – Part 1,” (Aseem Malhotra, Journal of Insulin Resistance Vol. 5 Issue 1, September 2022 insulinresistance.org/index.php/jir/article/view/71/224) that declared: “It cannot be said that the consent to receive these agents was fully informed, as is required ethically and legally. A pause and reappraisal of global vaccination policies for COVID-19 is long overdue.”

Because, as the paper explains: “Pfizer’s pivotal mRNA trial in adults did not show any statistically significant reduction in all-cause mortality, and in absolute terms there were actually slightly more deaths in the treatment arm versus in the placebo.”

“One has to raise the possibility that the excess cardiac arrests and continuing pressures on hospitals in 2021/2022 from non-COVID-19 admissions may all be signaling a non-COVID-19 health crisis exacerbated by interventions, which would of course also include lockdowns and/or vaccines.”

And thus: “It seems difficult to argue that the vaccine roll-out has been net beneficial in all age groups. While a case can be made that the vaccines may have saved some lives in the elderly or otherwise vulnerable groups, that case seems tenuous at best in other sections of the population, and when the possible short-, medium- and unknown longer-term harms are considered (especially for multiple injections, robust safety data for which simply does not exist), the roll-out into the entire population seems, at best, a reckless gamble. It’s important to acknowledge that the risks of adverse events from the vaccine remain constant, whereas the benefits reduce over time, as new variants are (1) less virulent and (2) not targeted by an outdated product. xxx A pause and reappraisal of vaccination Policies for COVID-19 is long overdue.”

All that within the context of a pandemic supposedly dying out and yet seeing all-cause mortality rising globally. An example is Australia, which saw a staggering 17.1% increase in deaths (particularly heart and cerebrovascular diseases) by August 2022 vis-à-vis historical average, with COVID deaths increasing from previous years even though 97% of its population have been vaccinated. Inexplicably, as Australia had minimal COVID deaths before vaccines were given. The same could be said of Japan, which saw COVID-related deaths rise after its September 2021 vaccine rollout.

And all that amidst declarations from Sweden, Denmark, the UK, and Florida halting the vaccination of their teenagers and younger children.

The foregoing further emphasizes the fact that the Department of Health’s continued uncategorical insistence to vaccinate Filipinos, particularly those between five-17 years (constituting 32 million of our population), is utterly appalling.

Jemy Gatdula is a senior fellow of the Philippine Council for Foreign Relations and a Philippine Judicial Academy law lecturer for constitutional philosophy and jurisprudence

