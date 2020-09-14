Nationwide round-up

13 hospitals approved for WHO solidarity trials on coronavirus treatment

THIRTEEN HOSPITALS have been given final approval for participation in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) solidarity trial on treatments for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña, in a briefing on Monday, announced the list composed of nine medical institutions in Metro Manila, two in Cebu City, and one each in the cities of Cavite and Davao. These are: University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH), Manila Doctors Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines, St. Luke’s Medical Center-QC, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Makati Medical Center, The Medical City, St. Luke’s Medical Center-BGC, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center combined with Chong Hua Hospital, De La Salle Health Sciences Institute, and Southern Philippines Medical Center. Government-run UP-PGH will be the main implementer of the trials, which is set to start later this year. Mr. de la Peña said they are waiting for the WHO List of Protocols which could be released in October. The WHO solidarity trials, with more than 100 countries participating, will test the safety and effectiveness of four possible therapies in treating COVID-19. — Gillian M. Cortez

Scholarships for med students bill approved on 3rd reading

THE SENATE on Monday approved the measure granting scholarships to medical students on third and final reading. With 22 affirmative votes and no negative vote, Senate Bill No. 1502, the Doktor Para sa Bayan bill, hurdled the chamber. It was among the priorities of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III for the 18th Congress. “My vision for this measure, which is now called the ‘Doktor para sa Bayan’ Act, is to help financially-challenged but deserving students to pursue their dreams of becoming medical doctors to serve our country and our countrymen,” Mr. Sotto told reporters over phone message on Monday. “This measure comes at the most opportune time as our country continues to battle against the devastating health impacts of the coronavirus disease.” In its last version, the bill proposes to establish a Medical Scholarship and Return Service Program for Filipino students in state universities and colleges. It will cover tuition fees, allowances for books, school supplies, uniform, and boarding house accommodation among others. Scholars who eventually secure their license are mandated to serve the government public health office or at a state-owned hospital within one year after passing the licensure exam. — Charmaine A. Tadalan

Petitioners oppose gov’t move to cancel oral arguments on anti-terror law

PETITIONERS AGAINST THE Anti-Terrorism Act opposed the move of the government’s counsel to cancel oral arguments. In a joint motion to the Supreme Court, petitioners led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and veteran activists as well as by youth leaders said cancelling the oral arguments “will be a disservice to the overwhelming interest in these cases.” They said the public has the right to examine how the Office of the Solicitor General will defend the assailed law. “The oral arguments are vital not only for hearing the parties on their respective positions, but also for the Honorable Court to fully ascertain the issues at hand,” the motion read. They also said that the court is capable of holding the oral arguments, noting the adjustments it already implemented amid quarantine restrictions such as videoconferencing for court hearings. The law, which took effect July 18, is being questioned in at least 30 petitions before the high court. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

Solons move to increase vice president’s budget

LAWMAKERS ASSURED Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo of augmenting her office’s 2021 budget, which stands at P679 million under the proposed government expenditure program for next year. The 2021 allocation is also 41% lower than this year’s P708 million. Members of the House of Representatives appropriations committee cited the efforts of Ms. Robredo’s office in emergency response, social services, and livelihood development. Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Joceylyn Sy-Limkaichong, the committee’s vice chair, called on her colleagues to “fill in the gaps” and increase the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP). Cagayan De Oro City Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez moved to give the OVP an additional P130 million, while Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand R. Gaite proposed to give it at least P1 billion. Meanwhile, the Office of the President’s P8.238 billion budget was approved based on the customary “inter-parliamentary courtesy,” but not before its intelligence and confidential funds was questioned by several lawmakers. Davao City 3rd District Rep. Isidro T. Ungab moved to terminate the hearing, saying that an inter-parliamentary courtesy must be accorded to the President’s office as practiced in past budget hearings. Those who scrutinized the budget are members of the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives. Deputy Executive Secretary for Internal Audit Alberto A. Bernardo defended the intelligence fund, citing that it is necessary to combat terrorism, especially amid the pandemic. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza

4 DoLE on bike lanes Filipinos would cycle to work if there were safer bike lanes — DoLE study

MOST WORKING Filipinos want safer bike lanes and if such road systems were available, they would cycle to their job site even if there were other public transport options available, according to a study conducted by the Labor department. In a statement on Monday, the Institute for Labor Studies (ILS), the research arm of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said, “Majority of the workers are in favor of having more bike lanes on paved roads, bike paths, and more secured bike parking. The presence of bike lanes and their safety on road are also among the foremost concerns of bike riders.” The ILS study had 1,119 respondents, mostly from Metro Manila. Of the total respondents, 78% said they will still use bicycles going to work even if there are other modes of mass transportation available, with 85% counting health benefits as the main reason for cycling. The ILS also reported that out of the 813 respondents who used a bicycle within the past six months, 58% did so going to and from work. The ILS research is part of the Bike-to-Work Project of the Labor department, wherein it will distribute bicycles. — Gillian M. Cortez









