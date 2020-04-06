Muslim beneficiaries, frontliners need halal kitchens

This week marks the fourth week since President Rodrigo R. Duterte announced the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in light of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. For the past few weeks, the nation has seen numerous acts of charity and empathy to numerous Filipinos affected by the ECQ.

The virus doesn’t discriminate. No matter the age, race, economic background, and religion, anyone can get infected. Time and time again, the spirit of bayanihan has been proven stronger than any calamity and has brought people together despite their differences.

NOT FORGETTING THE MUSLIM BROTHERS AND SISTERS

There are more than 10 million Muslim Filipinos in the country, and in order to facilitate their nutritional needs while respecting their religious beliefs, several groups are now seeking halal kitchens to accommodate them.

Halal is the Arabic word for “permitted” or “lawful.” In Islamic practices, a food product becomes halal-certified when it is in full compliance with the Shari’ah Law, principles and standards, and if it adheres to the practices of preparing food or meat as defined in the Quran. This same standard also applies to kitchens.

This means that the presence of pork or pork by-products is not allowed in the kitchen and in the meals prepared. Giving or using alcohol or any intoxicant content in the meal preparation is also prohibited. The same goes with animal blood or najis (ritually impure things).









The ECQ has forced many food establishments to close, limiting the food options. And if the bayanihan spirit has taught us anything over the years, it is that helping others does not stop because of one’s race, religion or beliefs.

TAKING CARE OF FRONTLINERS

Since the start of the ECQ, Frontline Feeders PH has been sending hot meals to medical frontliners. It is an organized group of individuals composed of doctors, restaurant owners, non-government organizations (NGOs) and volunteers that has been mobilizing and distributing prepared meals to different hospitals in Metro Manila and neighboring cities.

From catering one hospital, the organization has now serviced 41 hospitals in 17 cities, delivering more than 50,000 meals so far. The effort was accomplished through careful planning with generous donors, kitchen owners and coordinators.

For inquiries, visit www.frontlinefeedersph.com or Frontline Feeders PH’s social media pages.

– ALIYYA SAWADJAAN


















