MIAA board shuts door to Megawide’s NAIA rehabilitation proposal

By Arjay L. Balinbin, Senior Reporter

THE MANILA International Airport Authority (MIAA) board has junked the appeal filed by Megawide Construction Corp. and its foreign partner GMR Infrastructure Ltd. seeking to overturn the revocation of its original proponent status (OPS) for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) rehabilitation.

“I was not present in that meeting, but I was informed that Megawide’s motion for reconsideration was indeed denied by the MIAA board,” Justice Secretary Menardo I. Guevarra, a member of the MIAA board of directors, told BusinessWorld in a phone message on Monday.

Sought for comment, Megawide said via Viber: “We respect the government’s decision on this matter.”

In a phone message to BusinessWorld on Monday, MIAA General Manager Eddie V. Monreal said it would issue a statement “once an official document is released citing the board’s decision on the matter.”

Advertisement

“The statement shall be publicized in accordance with proper protocol (i.e. resolution is signed, decision was rightfully communicated to all parties concerned),” he added.

Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade and Transportation Undersecretary Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo serve as the MIAA board’s chairman and alternate chairman, respectively. Mr. Monreal serves as vice chairman.

Aside from Mr. Guevarra, the other members of the MIAA board are Office of the President Undersecretary Jesus Melchor V. Quitain, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Director-General Jim C. Sydiongco, Tourism Secretary Bernadette T. Romulo-Puyat, Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, and private sector representatives Leoncio Dakila S. Nakpil and Leonardo P. Lopez.

Mr. Dominguez said in a Viber message, “The DoF, as part of the board, is awaiting the proper clearances and protocols regarding board resolutions. Once cleared, we will share the official position on the matter.”

On Jan. 15, the listed builder said it was willing to move on to other projects “that have equal significance” if the MIAA board decides not to reinstate the tandem’s original proponent status (OPS) for the NAIA rehabilitation project.

According to Megawide,the National Economic and Development Authority-Investment Coordination Committee last November asked for the submission of additional requirements that demonstrate the consortium’s capability to undertake the P109-billion project. The Megawide-GMR tandem submitted documents showing its financial capability on Nov. 20.

However, the MIAA board in December revoked the OPS granted to Megawide-GMR.