MGB-11, Davao City gov’t to meet on illegal establishments in Marilog’s landslide-prone areas

THE MINES and Geosciences Bureau-Davao Region (MGB-11) office is set to meet with the Davao City government to discuss steps that will be taken against businesses located in landslide-prone areas in the Marilog District and operating without permits. MGB-11 Regional Director Noel B. Angeles said last week that they are prepared to close down more establishments, particularly those related to tourism. The agency has closed down seven establishments this year. Mr. Angeles said some of these businesses “operate even without permits and that when they are discovered, they will fight the government.” The Marilog District, an upland area of Davao City along the Davao-Bukidnon Highway, is being positioned as an agri-tourism destination. — Carmelito Q. Francisco