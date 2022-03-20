MG starts the HS story

1 of 6

We can always use another crossover, and MG knows it, too.

IT’S APPARENT at first blush that the MG HS indeed is, well, an MG. And that’s good news for a lot of people who will recognize the front fascia of this recently released model as similar to the ZS — that best-selling crossover which basically put the storied MG (Morris Garages, if you’ve forgotten) on the map in the Philippines’ auto landscape.

The relative newcomer here which opened shop in October 2018 (after MG took away the franchise from the previous distributor) came with a portfolio of good-looking vehicles. Once under the aegis of The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI), MG vehicles were finally given a fair shake as they contended in earnest in a very competitive industry.

The ZS, in particular, proved to be a success that underscored the arrival of MG onto the radar of car browsers. MG also helped to erode the longtime stigma of China-made vehicles by providing value-for-money, feature-rich models. It had become common knowledge that the British heritage brand was now owned by SAIC Motor, the largest auto firm listed on China’s A-share market. In 2020, the conglomerate which is involved with a myriad of brands, “sold 5.6 million finished vehicles, ranking first in China for the past 15 years”

Last year, despite the continued challenge of the pandemic, MG Philippines sold 6,343 vehicles — a 85% spike versus 2020. This is the best sales performance thus far for the company — bookended by movement of more than 2,000 units in the fourth quarter alone.

“MG Philippines entered 2021 with optimism and excitement, fueled by the strong reception of the market and the confidence of our dealer network for the MG brand and its model offers. We approached 2021 confident that MG, with its strong British heritage and superior product portfolio, would resonate with an even wider Filipino audience considering the increasing mobility requirements brought about by the current circumstances,” said TCCCI President and CEO Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla.

Pacing last year’s performance were the MG ZS crossover SUV (4,158 units sold) and MG 5 sedan (2,013 units) — growing by a hefty 117% and 85%, respectively. To further capitalize on the warm ZS reception (and further fend off competition), MG Philippines brought in the turbocharged MG ZST.

Now, MG Philippines is fielding another contender in the crossover segment — a model that kicks off its new introductions for the year. Speaking of which, there will be four to five more unveilings, according to Atty. Arcilla (check out our exclusive interview with him on S6/3). “The launch of the MG HS this first quarter of 2022 is likewise significant because this model headlines the arrival of other modern, global, MG vehicles that we intend to launch and reveal later on throughout the year. We, at MG Philippines, are primed for a very eventful 2022 and begin so with the HS — the vehicle that invites all to aim higher and make the elevated choice when considering a new car purchase,” he said in a statement.

If the HS shares more overt familiar ties with the ZS, if you didn’t know it, the RX5, on the other hand, is actually a rebadged Roewe — another name of note in Shanghai-headquartered SAIC’s mighty portfolio of brands.

Under the hood of the HS is a turbocharged gasoline mill with 1.5 liters of swept volume, capable of dishing out 169ps and 250Nm. The power plant is mated to a seven-speed twin-clutch sportronic transmission. In an interview with this writer, MG Philippines PR Manager Enrico Subido said that local testing under Alert Level 1 situations in the metro yielded 13kpl — certainly a welcome number, particularly during these times of skyrocketing fuel prices.

The HS is also well-equipped with a cache of driver assistive features such as a blind spot detection system, tire pressure monitoring system, EPS 3-mode adjustable steering, push start-stop functionality, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a proprietary “Sport Mode” that allows for crisper steering and more dynamic response.

The exterior of the 2022 HS bears an athletic stance and sweeping curves, headlined by the brand’s Stardust Grille. The strakes on the clamshell bonnet lead the viewer to this centerpiece of the fascia. Flanking this are so-called Nine-Crystal Lighting units and LEDs. Adding a touch of premium is a sequential light functionality, which also appears on the taillights.

Michelin Primacy tires are fitted onto 18-inch diamond cut alloys — standard on both trims.

Speaking of which, there are two variants of the MG HS, available with a P100,000 discount for cash buyers until the end of April this year. The MG HS Alpha 1.5T costs P1,258,888 before discount; the MG HS Trophy 1.5T is listed at P1,308,888 (before discount).

Given its size and appointments, these prices are more than reasonable. Inside, the HS is blessed with lots of soft-touch surfaces and price-defying accoutrements. It gets well-bolstered MG Sport Bucket seats with six-way power control. An ergonomically designed dashboard promotes easy access, and huge screens — a 12.3-inch Virtual Driver Information Center and large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that plays nice with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (which, it should be mentioned, is not a given these days, particularly with China brands). The HS also features a large panoramic Stargazer Sunroof. Another premium perk: The HS owner can adjust the color of the cabin’s lighting.

MG Philippines is even more confident about the HS as it has already been bestowed with accolades in markets where is has been launched — bagging multiple awards over the past couple of years “for premium features, and excellent value for money.” These honors include: “2021 Compact SUV of the Year,” OneShift by Carousell COTY Awards (Singapore), “2021 SUV of the Year,” SGCarMart COTY Awards (Singapore), and “2020 Car of the Year” and “Best Subcompact Crossover,” Middle East COTY Awards (Middle East).

The MG HS, as with other MGs here, is covered by a five-year/100,000-km warranty, and MG Hero Services (for 24/7 roadside assistance through the MG Philippines hotline). Owners can also download the My MG mobile app, which allows the easy scheduling of vehicle service appointments through smartphones. They can also use the app to book a visit from a Mobile Garage service caravan that provides MG owners with vehicle home service for major technical issues.

It seems MG Philippines is leading off with a sure bet to start its 2022 new model campaign; it’s anticipating to move 200 units of the HS a month. But we’re pretty excited about those other models the brand still has up its sleeve, too.