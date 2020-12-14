MG RX5 available with zero down payment, 3-month payment holiday

1 of 2

THE COVENANT Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI), exclusive importer and distributor of MG automobiles and parts in the Philippines, serves up a special promo on the MG RX5 until the end of 2020. The SUV is available for purchase with zero down payment, plus a three-month payment holiday (or a P45,000 cash discount).

Motivated by an efficient 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine delivering a maximum output of 162hp and 250Nm, the MG RX5 is positioned as embodying “class, power, and functionality.” The power plant is mated to a seven-speed double clutch automatic transmission for “smooth and seamless power delivery.” An enhanced MacPherson and rear multi-link suspension system promises a comfortable ride on various terrain.

The SUV boasts a modern, spacious cabin with ample legroom and headroom — featuring dashboard and door inserts finished in high-grade materials. The RX5’s infotainment system is predicated on an eight-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay. Other features include keyless entry, push start/stop, cruise control, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function for a stress-free, easy drive.