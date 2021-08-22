By Arjay L. Balinbin, Senior Reporter

MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. is eyeing more improvements to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, as well as looking to develop more landports, in anticipation of a potential surge in “revenge travel” once quarantine rules are relaxed.

“We are anticipating a rise in demand for the so-called ‘revenge travel’ post-quarantine,” Megawide Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edgar B. Saavedra told BusinessWorld in an e-mailed reply to questions recently.

“We are looking at making the passenger experience at both the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) more comfortable,” he added.

Mr. Saavedra noted that foot traffic at PITX bounced back when transport restrictions were lifted, “showing that the terminal is an essential convergence point for land travel and that passengers feel safe with safety protocols in place.”

Megawide’s second-quarter revenue from landport operations fell 45% to over P173 million from more than P312 million in the same period a year ago.

Costs of landport operations went up 40% during the quarter to more than P77 million from over P55 million in the same period last year.

“We will continue to implement digital processes [for seat bookings] and strict safety protocols at PITX,” Mr. Saavedra said.

The company is also eyeing expansion opportunities for additional landports, as land travel has been found essential during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, we further developed our landport concept and are now looking at opportunities to bid and develop other landports across the country together with partners,” Mr. Saavedra said.

As for the Cebu airport, he said: “To ensure seamless travel for our passengers, we will continue implementing [our] contactless passenger platform and retain the onsite [coronavirus] testing facility at the MCIA.”

The company’s second-quarter revenue from its airport operations climbed 62% to around P119 million from almost P74 million in the previous year.

Costs of airport operations for the quarter decreased 4% to over P97 million from more than P101 million in the same period a year earlier.